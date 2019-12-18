Federal cybersecurity guidelines finally require agencies accept help from ’white hat’ hackers

As the decade comes to a close, it’s certainly a relief to see that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is continuing to adjust its policies and creating more “binding operational directives” (BODs) designed to encourage improved communication in response to possible new threats in the cybersphere.

One BOD in particular, will force government agencies to interact in a positive manner with voluntary bug reporters. In the past, some agencies would treat these so-called “White Hat Hackers,” who come forward with helpful information regarding system flaws and vulnerabilities, as criminals. Under the proposed rules, federal agencies are required to provide and monitor channels for individuals to use in reporting security flaws. Agencies will also have to respond and keep researchers updated on their efforts to fix identified security issues.

Additionally, agencies are no longer allowed to publish threatening language that may discourage white hat hackers. They also cannot forbid hackers from publishing bugs after waiting out an “acceptable period.”

This is important in consideration of all of the wide-ranging hacking attacks that have occurred in the millennium’s second decade. If nothing else, the last ten years was a sobering introduction to the vulnerabilities that exist within the mechanisms we’ve become dependent on for everything from messaging to managing our finances and even our shopping needs.

In case you have forgotten, here are some of the more prolific and historically significant hacks and data breaches of the past 10 years:

The next decade will only bring more attacks like these from increasingly innovative criminal hackers and in addition, we will probably also see more instances of entities failing to guard data in the best possible manner. Irresponsible internal policies and the harmful outdated sentiment from the security community towards helpful white hat hackers looking to disclose their findings on critical vulnerabilities should be left in the past. In regard to our online security, modern times certainly require a shift to modern attitudes.

Image credit: Pixabay

Julio Rivera is the editorial director for ReactionaryTimes.com, a political columnist and commentator, and a business strategist.