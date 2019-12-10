James Comey can't even be honest about a Fox News booking

Fired FBI Director James Comey ought to be embarrassed.

The Inspector General's long awaited report on FISA abuses is out, revealing a systematic pattern of abuses at the bureau on Comey's watch. Rules broken all over the place, nobody punished, nobody following procedures. Under Comey, 'hain't I got the power,' was pretty much the only recognizable modus operandi. That must have been some atmosphere of lawlessness in the once proud agency, and yes, the bureau has since lost public trust as a result of it.

Bother him in the least? On the contrary, he's claiming the whole ethical shambles vindicates him. His deputy, Andrew McCabe, claims he never heard of any of this, but Comey shamelessly claims the whole thing is his actual victory.

Comey is his usual pious self. He calls for others to apologize, but he is the one who owes three apologies: 1) To Carter Page, who the FBI wrongfully accused of being a Russian agent. 2) The FISA court for deceiving them. 3) President Trump for relying on the Steele dossier. https://t.co/EXL68d9A6n — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 9, 2019

Then he got worse, telling a brazen little lie that was easily called out.

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

So Comey made a phony claim about being scheduled to go on Fox News to discuss the IG report -- and then got cancelled because Fox realized that Comey was so very very very vindicated by the report and they couldn't have that.

Fox denied the baloney of course because why would anyone cancel a 'get' as significant as Comey to discuss the release of the IG report which had a lot of harsh things to say about his leadership? They're in the news business. They live to get their 'gets.'

Yo were a terrible FBI director and are an even worse liarhttps://t.co/05qVS6VR2K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2019

It wasn't just a Fox News denial, by the way. Fox News hosts actually responded by tweeting a host of invitations to Comey to come on over:

We’d love to have you back on @SpecialReport Mr Comey - live or pretape. I have read the report. Just DM me. https://t.co/QzL7ydtQ7g — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 9, 2019

Hmmm. Just heard Martha McCallum invite you on. Bet anyone on Fox would have you on. Coward. — Momdog1017 (@jshort99) December 10, 2019

(1/2) .⁦@Comey⁩



Hey Mr Super Patriot, come on my show “Hannity”on Fox News. The #1 show in all of Cable News. I’ll give you the Full hour Tuesday night & I’ll offer 3 full hours on 625 of the biggest and best talk radio stations in America... https://t.co/VdxGmr8PUB — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 9, 2019

But even with this string of invitations, Comey would like you to think that Fox News was so chagrinned by the IG report, they'd die of humilation if they so much as had him on.

Which tells us what a liar Comey is. He seems to have weaseled out of going on Fox News somehow and now is trying to claim that Fox was out to silence him, deny him his victory dance, his vindication, cancelling his date with the talking heads.

Baier, Hannity, McCallum and Bartiromo have all invited him on their shows on Fox. Sounds like Comey's the one who's afraid. — Chandler Kenilworth (@ChandlerKenil) December 10, 2019

Old Sneaky Comey back in the saddle, playing the games of the blue-city machine pols, his real area of experience, not the bureau's proud rigid by-the-book G-Man heritage, imagining that we will buy it for the umpteenth time.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot