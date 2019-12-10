« Trump makes Christmas about Jesus again | FL Gov. DeSantis shows how Republicans can target all demographic groups and never cave to the media »
December 10, 2019

James Comey can't even be honest about a Fox News booking

By Monica Showalter

Fired FBI Director James Comey ought to be embarrassed.

The Inspector General's long awaited report on FISA abuses is out, revealing a systematic pattern of abuses at the bureau on Comey's watch. Rules broken all over the place, nobody punished, nobody following procedures. Under Comey, 'hain't I got the power,' was pretty much the only recognizable modus operandi. That must have been some atmosphere of lawlessness in the once proud agency, and yes, the bureau has since lost public trust as a result of it.

Bother him in the least? On the contrary, he's claiming the whole ethical shambles vindicates him. His deputy, Andrew McCabe, claims he never heard of any of this, but Comey shamelessly claims the whole thing is his actual victory.

 

 

 

 

Then he got worse, telling a brazen little lie that was easily called out.

 

 

So Comey made a phony claim about being scheduled to go on Fox News to discuss the IG report -- and then got cancelled because Fox realized that Comey was so very very very vindicated by the report and they couldn't have that.

Fox denied the baloney of course because why would anyone cancel a 'get' as significant as Comey to discuss the release of the IG report which had a lot of harsh things to say about his leadership? They're in the news business. They live to get their 'gets.'

 

 

It wasn't just a Fox News denial, by the way. Fox News hosts actually responded by tweeting a host of invitations to Comey to come on over:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But even with this string of invitations, Comey would like you to think that Fox News was so chagrinned by the IG report, they'd die of humilation if they so much as had him on.

Which tells us what a liar Comey is. He seems to have weaseled out of going on Fox News somehow and now is trying to claim that Fox was out to silence him, deny him his victory dance, his vindication, cancelling his date with the talking heads.

 

 

Old Sneaky Comey back in the saddle, playing the games of the blue-city machine pols, his real area of experience, not the bureau's proud rigid by-the-book G-Man heritage, imagining that we will buy it for the umpteenth time. 

 

 

 

 

Image credit: Twitter screen shot

 

