FL Gov. DeSantis shows how Republicans can target all demographic groups and never cave to the media

Ron DeSantis ran for Florida’s governorship as a staunch Trump supporter. He is pro-business, pro-gun, for low taxes and pro-life.

The Miami Herald supported his Democrat opponent because they said if Florida elected DeSantis they would get more of the same. Heaven forbid that Florida continued to prosper.

The media and other Democrats played the race card (as they always do) on DeSantis when he said Floridians shouldn’t “monkey it up” by voting for Gillum. Would the media have been kinder if DeSantis used the term “f*** it up” which is what he obviously meant?

We should all remember that Miami Herald buried a story on Jeff Epstein for almost a decade while they supported putting the Clintons back in the White House.

DeSantis has been in office for almost a year and he is governing as he ran. He even signed a bill banning sanctuary cities and requiring politicians and law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal officials.

Like clockwork, the media and other Democrats describe a law that requires politicians to abide by their oath of office to enforce laws and not obstruct justice as controversial.

Imagine that: A law to require that politicians keep their oath is controversial!

DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill on Friday to ban “sanctuary cities” in the state. The controversial bill, sponsored by state Rep. Cord Byrd (R), will prohibit “sanctuary” policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. It will also require state and local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officials to identify immigrants in Florida who don’t have legal status.

Somehow, with all these things the media and other Democrats oppose, Desantis’s poll numbers are soaring with all demographic groups.

It appears that the public has been lied to when we are essentially told that the base of the Republican Party is only white males, but in this poll, the only number below 60% is Democrats at 57%

Whoa: Another Monster Poll for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida And the eye-popping numbers Gov. Ron DeSantis is pulling down in Florida are too wild to ignore. The latest survey of Sunshine State voters pegs his job approval rating at (+48), with only one-fifth of Floridians disapproving. The top line finding is more or less unheard-of in such a closely-divided battleground state. The internals are even more astounding: GOP: 87%

Dem: 57%

Indies: 65%

Hispanics: 67%

White: 71%

Black: 63% (!!!)

Male: 71%

Female: 66%

18-35: 66%

36-55: 65%

56+: 83% One stunner after another. More than half of Democrats approve of the governor's job performance, as do two-thirds of independents. In several demographics among which Republicans typically struggle, DeSantis is thriving, attracting 67 percent of Hispanics, 66 percent of young voters and women, and 63 percent of African-Americans. It might be tempting to dismiss this epic poll as a weird, isolated outlier, but it's not. The last three statewide surveys have measured an approval rating between 58 and 72 percent; in other words, the newest addition isn't even his best poll of the three. What makes all of this even more astonishing is that DeSantis didn't run as a get-along moderate. He ran hard as a pro-Trump Republican,

Lessons to be learned from these reports on Desantis and other things:

All Demographic groups support policies that allow people to climb the economic ladder. Democrats never run ads that say they are for big government and more dependence on government even though that is what their policies support. They always run ads pretending they want to help the poor and middle class.

Pro-life, pro-gun, pro-enforcement of immigration laws, pro-business and pro-smaller government does not turn off any demographic group.

That the media and other Democrats don’t care what anyone has done, only that they have a “D” behind their name.

From 2009-2016 the media and other Democrat didn’t care about:

The rule of law, the Constitution, obstruction of justice, abuse of power, politicians enriching their families with foreign donations, catering to Russia, and withholding aid from Ukraine.

Now they not only pretend to care, they create fictitious crimes like wanting to fire Mueller or wanting to investigate clear corruption by a politician from the other party. To Democrats, presidential candidates from their party are allowed to be corrupt and exempt from all laws and investigations.

For decades the media never cared about all the women the Clintons physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy but now they pretend to care.

The biggest lesson to be learned by Mitt Romney and other Republicans is that they should never cave. The public knows that the media have become an arm of the Democrat party but somehow Romney and some other Republicans think they can get support from journalists. That support only comes if they trash other Republicans; it will not get votes.

Trump and Republicans should campaign everywhere because people, on the whole want freedom, not government control and dependence.

Does anyone think the swing state Florida is in play in the 2020 election with poll numbers like this for Desantis?

The only hope for the media and other Democrats is if enough people fall for the impeachment scam without a crime.

Photo credit: Official portrait