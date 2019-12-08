Howard Stern joins Hillary's humanization push

All signs indicate that Hillary is prepping for another presidential run once Biden and the rest of the field fall flat. Hillary has inserted herself into the news cycle nearly every week since she lost her ‘sure thing’ election to Donald Trump. Whether it’s her book tours (What Happened - 2017, The Book of Gutsy Women - 2019), her speaking tours with husband Bill (2018, 2019), and commencement speeches (Wellesley College - 2017, Yale University - 2018, and Hunter College - 2019), at every turn she used these occasions to, of course, attack Donald Trump and rehash her sour grapes about the Electoral College and Russians.

The latest attempt to ‘humanize’ Hillary occurred recently when she appeared on the Howard Stern Show. Shortly after the 2016 contest, Howard said that if he would have been able to interview Hillary prior to the election, he felt that he might have been able to convince enough blue-collar voters in his audience to swing the election to Hillary. With this interview, Stern is getting a second chance for a bite at that apple.

In all fairness, Howard Stern is one of the most skilled and incisive interviewers in the media today. Despite his shock jock pedigree, his guests underestimate him at their peril.

Hillary’s handlers knew exactly what they were doing when they green-lighted this interview, as Stern has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the Clintons and Barack Obama. This would by no means be an ambush interview. If anyone could soften Hillary Clinton’s image, it’s Howard Stern. And he did. He’s an engaging interviewer with millions of fans helping humanize Hillary.

It would be a travesty if a large segment of voters is swayed by Hillary’s recent PR onslaught masquerading as a book tour. She is a nasty piece of work. Her track record is atrocious with respect to her treatment of law enforcement and military personnel during her tenure as First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State. In his book Crisis of Character, former Secret Service officer Gary Byrne describes several incidents in which Clinton went out of her way to disrespect and insult the agents and officers assigned to her protective detail.

A few of the appalling incidents recounted by Byrne in his book include:

A bewildered new officer arrived. “Hey, you’ll never believe it, but I passed the First Lady, and she told me to go to hell!” A second young officer responded, “You think that’s bad? I passed her on the West Colonnade, and all I said was ‘Good morning, First Lady.’ She told me, ‘Go f—yourself.’”

“She would berate anyone, whether her personal attaché, lawyer, brand management people, all the way to regular White House Residence Staff and ushers or security like me.”

“Once when my encoder to log in to my work email malfunctioned, I couldn’t even file my invoice to get paid for the month through my personal email, because it wasn’t protected enough. I was told that a potential enemy could use my invoice against the country, and I believe that’s the truth. It’s truer for a secretary of state and the material he or she handles. Still, we’re asked to believe nothing inappropriate happened, no slip-ups, no wrongdoing. It all reeks of “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Despite Howard Stern’s masterful interview (parts one, two, three, and four), one should not underestimate the cunning and deception of Hillary Clinton. She should never be given another opportunity in presidential politics. The only firewall that stood between the Constitution and Hillary’s unbridled ambition was the Electoral College. The Founders were wise indeed.