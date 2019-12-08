Democratsâ€™ impeachment push enters its facially absurd stage

I suppose we ought to feel gratitude toward Democrat Representative Al Greene, who, whatever faults he may have, cuts to the chase and doesn’t seem to have the sort of filter most of his Democrat colleagues employ to mask their inner thoughts and goals. Last May, he let the cat out of the bag about impeachment, when he went on MSNBC and said he was, "concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected."

Forget high crimes and misdemeanors, the real reason Democrats want to impeach Trump spilled from the lips of the representative from Houston.

Now that the ever-shifting grounds for impeachment – bribery, obstruction of justice, abuse of office, yada, yada, yada – are self-discrediting, Rep. Greene once again steps up and saves us time by getting to inevitable end point of any Democrat argument.

That’s right, boys and girls, impeachment is about… slavery!

See for yourself:

