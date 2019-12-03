Desperate Elizabeth Warren flails out at Electoral College

In the wake of her disastrous Medicare for all plan tanking her polling support, Elizabeth Warren needs to change the subject, so she’s decided to attack the United States Constitution. Specifically, Warren wants to eliminate the Electoral College, telling a campaign rally audience in Waterloo, Iowa, “I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.”

The Daily Wire:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn’t even the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but she’s already looking forward to running for her second term as president — a term, she hopes, she’ll win by popular vote after she eliminates the Electoral College. . . . . At a stop in Waterloo, Iowa, Warren waxed poetic about her first term in office as President Warren, and suggested that among her top priorities is a rewrite of the Constitution, eliminating the Electoral College and replacing it with a popular vote. When asked about the Electoral College, Warren said she wanted to “get rid of it” — a statement she’s made before — and then added that her “goal” “is to get elected and then be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.”

Twitter video screen grab

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 2, 2019

She can plan all she wants, but even in the unlikely event she were elected President, she would not be able to carry out her threat, as the Daily Wire reminds us of the need to amend the Constitution:

The Electoral College is spelled out in the Constitution, so the Constitution would need to be amended, a process that requires the assent of two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives, two-thirds of the Senate, and three-fourths of the states. Although that’s happened before (and with some regularity) it hasn’t happened in decades, and with an increasingly polarized electorate — particularly one that feels the change is only “necessary” because Hillary Clinton lost the Electoral but not the popular vote — it’s unlikely to happen any time soon. The states themselves could elimate [sic] the Electoral College by agreeing not to send electors — and some did just that in the wake of the 2016 presidential election — but, and perhaps this is the most deeply ironic problem for Warren, states like Iowa, who don’t have the kind of population that would make them relevant in a national popular vote, probably wouldn’t agree to a system that wipes out their voice in elections.

Warren, a former Harvard Law School affirmative action hire as a fake Indian, knows all of this, of course, which adds to her cynicism in raising this as an issue. It does her little good in Iowa, which would never again see the influx of presidential candidates and national media that campaign for the Iowa caucuses, a ritual much prized by Hawkeye Staters. It is actually an attempt to curry favor with the Ocasio-Cortez radical wing of the Democrats, which makes the absurd claim that the Electoral College robs them of their votes.

Until candidate Trump turned Midwestern industrial states into GOP supporters, the Left was in love with what they called the “Blue Wall” of states that could be counted on to hand a near-majority of electoral votes to Democrats, making a GOP presidential victory much harder. There was no talk at all about robbing anyone of their vote so long as the rules favored Democrats.

The level of cynicism in this campaign against the Constitution is high, even for leftists.