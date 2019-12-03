Catherine Herridge, now at CBS, devastates ‘Whistleblower’s’ legitimacy

Moving from Fox News to CBS has not diminished the immense value of Catherine Herridge’s work. If anything, the move has increased the number of Americans gaining access to insightful work that questions the MSM’s phony and biased narratives. Nick Arama of Red State calls our attention to a tweet of hers yesterday that ‘highlights the fundamental problem with [the] whistleblower’s story with just one pic”:

As impeachment enters new phase, #WB did not initially disclose contact w/Schiff staff citing “guidance on a procedural question,” “no substance of the actual disclosure was discussed,” and “way the form question was worded.” https://t.co/WPgcbI88Ym

My Sharpie. My highlighter. pic.twitter.com/EtzuSDX87l — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 2, 2019

In the CBS article linked in the tweet, she notes that long after filing whistleblower complaint that failed to disclose prior contacts with the staff of Adam Schiff – probably a matter of lying in a sworn statement, and therefore criminal conduct – the still unnamed (in the MSM but widely believed to be Eric Ciaramella)

…the anonymous whistleblower reached out to the intelligence community watchdog on October 8 to clarify the nature of his or her contact with Democratic majority staff of the House Intelligence Committee before the complaint was filed.

The whistleblower acknowledged reaching out to the committee, but claimed that nothing substantial was discussed and that the staff member directed them to go through official channels, according to the "Memorandum of Investigative Activity," provided to House and Senate Intelligence Committee leadership by intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) Michael Atkinson. The form is dated October 18 and documents the October 8 outreach by the whistleblower.

This is a CYA move made after those contacts were discovered. Take another look at the form that left critical questions unanswered:

(source)

How does a person get procedural advice without “disclosing” the complaint to the person giving the procedural advice?

This evidence of criminal conduct in failing to accurately answer specific questions on the complaint form requires that the so-called “whistleblower” testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the open impeachment hearings. It also should be fodder for the DOJ investigation of the leaker-called-a-whistleblower, including subpoenas to Schiff’s staffer(s) who dealt with him so as to definitively identify him under penalty of law.