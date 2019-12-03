Good riddance: Kamala Harris leaves presidential race with her tail between her legs

Well, it looks like Willie Brown's mistress decided she didn't want to stick around for the inevitable drubbing she was going to take in Iowa. After a big buildup and a lot of campaign cash, turns out the signature phony didn't even make it to primary one.

According to Alex Pappas at Fox News:

California Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced that she is withdrawing from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, sources told Fox News. An aide said Harris informed staff Tuesday she is suspending her campaign. Harris entered the race in January as a top contender and had a breakout moment in the first debate thanks to a memorable clash with then-frontrunner Joe Biden over his record on desegregation busing. But she's struggled to shine through in subsequent debates and has seen her poll numbers plunge in recent months. The campaign was also hemorrhaging money, spending more than what was coming in, amid tough media coverage about the campaign's struggles. She becomes one of the biggest candidates yet to drop out of the crowded 2020 primary field, two months before the lead-off Iowa caucuses.

The more she talked, the less the voters liked her. And these were leftwing voters, a group that can absorb anything so long as socialism is given the nod. Harris is currently pulling around 2% in the nationals, three or four percentage points behind newcomer Michael Bloomberg. Get ready for her to start yapping about Iowa's Democratss being rank racists, it's what all the losing candidates like to do. Just ask Julian Castro.

The former "top-tier" candidate, as she called herself, was pretty well done in by her own bad decisions, her own twists in the wind, simply not standing for anything other than identity politics. She also sported a lifetime of sucking up to power, and abuses of power, yet had absolutely nothing to show for it for the little guy. She's the one who demanded we all vote for her because she was a black woman, and sported a fake Southern accent to prove it, yet everyone knows she got her leg up in politics by ... legging up, so to speak, to the establishment, namely, Willie Brown.

Her record as a prosecutor showed even more sorry stuff for women and black people. She kept prisoners in prison beyond their terms as Attorney General of California in order to help some bureaucrat get the forest fighting help they needed. She condoned sleazy lies and invented testimony by corrupt local district attorneys in order to suck up to local power or else make herself, as was part of the fashion at the time, to look tough on crime.

She seemed incapable of honesty on anything, and not just honesty but competence. Was it a red flag to anyone that Miss Me-Too harbored an expensive sex-harasser in one of her most important staff positions as California's AG? Or that she had some deal for free limo service from the LAPD?

Here's a brief rundown of some of her earlier:

Everything was political for her, including her political rise as the mistress of California swamp thing extraordinaire, former State Assembly speaker, and San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. As a prosecutor, she's engaged in some pretty impressive politically motivated corner-cutting. She falsified a confession transcript of a defendant and then, when she was caught, defended it. She's been caught making phony charges of racism about her Berkeley upbringing, as if Berkeley in the 1970s were a den of Klansmen. She has an army of fake Twitter followers in an obvious bid to make herself look more influential than she really is. Lately, she put out a deceptively edited video to smear Kavanaugh. So no surprise to see her accepting an emolument from the politically correct and easy to shake down LAPD for free stuff. Stuff other candidates have to pay for. Stuff that costs taxpayers big bucks and creates lots of importance and prestige for herself.

Her later career is no better. She came off as full of hubris as rival candidate Tulsi Gabbard took her to task, melting Harris (and later, Hillary Clinton) as if she were the green witch in the Wizard of Oz. Her reply, of course, was that she was a "top tier" candidate and Tulsi was like, well, nothing. That didn't go well for her.

Now, it's natural to wish that a phony like this would hang on and continue to bleed her own as well as the other Democrats' money, given that she's the incredible shrinking candidate now. But it's nice to see her out on her ear, too. She made that creepy claim about "moving to Iowa" and being all in for Iowa culture and the voters there could see right through her. Dollars to donuts, she won't be back unless she wants something. All that work, and now incoming Michael Bloomberg tops her. Couldn't happen to a nicer phony.

