Turns out Adam Schiff hired whistleblower's best buddy right after that famous phone call

So House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff hired whistleblower Eric Ciaramella's best buddy, NSC aide Sean Misko, one day after that famous Ukraine phone call that started it all.

The Washington Examiner's Kerry Picket did some impressive digging and just came out with this:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff hired a former National Security Council aide who worked with alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella at the NSC during the Obama and Trump administrations the day after the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was previously reported by the Washington Examiner that public records indicated Sean Misko, 37, started work on Schiff’s committee in August as a professional staff member. A specific start date was not available until this week, when the latest congressional quarterly disbursements were released. The new records show that Misko’s official hire date was July 26. Misko was the director for the Gulf States at the NSC between 2015 until the first half of 2018. The Washington Examiner has established that the whistleblower is a CIA officer who was on the NSC during the Obama administration and worked on Ukrainian issues with Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic candidate, when he was vice president. Ciaramella, 33, is a career CIA analyst and was the Ukraine director on the NSC from 2016 until the summer of 2017. In October 2016, he was Biden's guest at a State Department banquet.

Picket reported earlier that the two of them were a-hole buddies, "bro-like" in their extended friendship, united together in all things anti-Trump.

Ciaramella and Misko were described to the Washington Examiner as workplace friends who had similarly antagonistic attitudes toward the Trump administration and were witnessed by a former National Security Council official, like Ciaramella, a nonpolitical appointee, to frequently be around one another. “My understanding was that they were friendly with one another,” said the former official, who was senior to Ciaramella. “They would walk around the halls. Get lunch together and stuff like that." He described them as "very much cut from the same cloth," and their friendship as “bro-like." The former official described Ciaramella as “very hostile” toward him when they first met, and he asked the CIA officer about the type of competitive strategies he had put in place to compete with the Russians. “And he looked at me like, 'What are you talking about? We don't do that stuff here. We don't take on our adversaries here. We invite think tanks here to talk about issues.'”

They were also a lazy and useless pair, uninterested in national security, plenty interested in coffee and donut shows from outside think tanks, probably all leftists.

Now the case rises that idleness was indeed the devil's workshop. Instead of doing their jobs, they sat around and plotted ways to Get Trump and when they decided they had just the right moment, bango, Misko got hired on Schiff's staff and Ciaramella stayed behind to file the phony whistleblower report.

Which raises questions as to what kind of conversations Schiff & Co, were having before they made that timing-perfect decision to hire Misko to take the incoming and help with strategy. Misko obviously wasn't hired for his Russia expertise, he was hired for his intelligence value to Schiff on Team Trump.

Which again, raises even more questions about Schiff's little spy operation against the Trump administration, sneaking around, grooming his players, getting his rule changes in place, everybody a-hole buddies with utmost loyalty to one another.

If this guy doesn't get grilled in the dock, hard and merciless, by the time his beloved impeachment plan reaches the Senate, zero justice will be served. This is one disreputable outfit he's got going in the House because the facts rolling out keep getting more and more damning.

Image credit: NBC News, via shareable YouTube, screen shot