A blow against voter fraud in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Republican-appointed judge Paul Malloy ordered 234,000 voters purged from the rolls because available evidence suggests they may have moved and hence become ineligible to vote. Complaints that such voters would be burdened by having to re-register are not realistic because re-registering can be done online and is hardly burdensome.

Malloy's order conforms to changes enacted by the Wisconsin Legislature in voting laws, but in a way different from what Democrats want. They want 12–24 months for letter recipients to respond, making them eligible to vote in 2020. Malloy says 30 days is reasonable.

If my thoughts on vote fraud are accurate — that Dems don't win, but only "win" elections because they cheat — this has the potential to turn Wisconsin from a Dem to a Pub stronghold. One can hope the many judges Trump has had confirmed will take notice and follow suit where appropriate. Democrats have used the courts for decades to advance their unpopular agenda as activist judges have ordered such policies as late-term abortion into effect against the clearly expressed wishes of voter majorities in some states. They can't win at the ballot box, so they resort to government force — judges.

More Constitution-minded judges may now have the chance to right these wrongs.

That would bring the frothing Left into the streets, again, to rampage and destroy in an effort to get its way. This by now, one hopes, would be opposed with defensive efforts by legitimate citizens and voters. Let them start it, as they always do. They need to know we will stand up for ourselves in the face of bullies shoving us around, beating us up, torching our cars, and breaking windows in our businesses, and getting away with it.

It's time we ourselves went into the streets. Lawfully, of course. But we've always acted in accordance with the law, so that hardly need be said.

