Actress says abortion must be normalized, equates it to liberty

Actress and singer Jameela Jamil, of NBC’s “The Good Place,” took to Twitter recently to trumpet her love of abortion, saying “My life is more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that.” A lovely, unselfish sentiment from a classy lady.

In an interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem published in Harper’s Bazaar magazine earlier this year, Jamil remarked: "I'm someone who's had an abortion, and I feel like I need to make sure that we prove it's not always just emergencies. People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it's okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn't even exist yet." Abortion isn’t just for emergencies anymore! Let’s have ‘em for freedom! For fun! For sh*ts and giggles! Just because we can! We have to normalize infanticide. It’s just a choice that you get to make for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life! Especially one that doesn’t exist yet!

Earth to Jamil: it wouldn’t be a “newborn life” if it wasn’t alive and didn’t “even exist yet,” would it? Moreover, if it didn’t exist, you wouldn’t need an abortion, would you? You don’t remove something from your womb that isn’t there in the first place, Mrs. Einstein. Interesting that you accidentally used the term “newborn” to describe an unborn fetus “that doesn’t even exist yet,” as well. Almost Biden-esque misuse of the language.

Steinem told the actress, who has previously stated that the abortion she got when she was young was “the best decision” she has ever made: “It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us. Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy."

No, Gloria, the first steps authoritarian regimes take are preventing people from defending themselves, shutting down free speech, and gaining control of the media and the schools. These are things people of your political ilk are wont to do. Abortion-rights activists have control over their own bodies, they just choose not to exercise it. Twice. In deciding to have sex and in deciding not to use birth control.

Jamil also issued a separate tweet, blasting pro-life advocates and stating: “You people are pro-birth. Not pro-life.” Good one. Although that is a distinction without a difference. Or a distinction, come to think of it. For many, being born seems to be a pre-requisite for being alive.

Jamil took some flak for her idiotic remarks, prompting her to get back on her Twitter horse, telling those who dared to take issue with her, “I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back.”

Well, Jameela, if you hadn’t done the irresponsible F***ING you did, you wouldn’t have needed an abortion. You’ll have to live with that your entire life and perhaps even account for it afterwards. Hope you are still in a “Good Place” at that time.

Suck on that, Ms. Jamil. So there!

Photo credit: aitchisons