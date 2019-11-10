Who on earth watches The View and why?

Though The View has been on television since 1997 and its numerous hosts have come and gone, it is a mystery as to who watches it. In its formative years, it may have been watchable, even occasionally newsworthy; Barbra Walters was an actual journalist.

Now, from the clips that are picked up and aired by other news outlets, it has clearly devolved into a slugfest -- vicious, leftist women attack their guests if remotely conservative. There is zero respect for any guest with a politically incorrect opinion. They slobbered over Chelsea Clinton as if she were the Queen of England and attacked Donald Trump Jr. as if he were a serial killer on the loose.

Donald Trump, Jr in the lion's den Nov. 7, 2019 (YouTube screengrab)

Why anyone on the right would agree to appear is anyone's guess. Ask Jeanine Pirro. The vitriol is not worth plugging a book their audience will never buy. No self-respecting conservative should bother. It is like offering oneself up as cannon fodder to the enemies of civilized society.

The current main hosts, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are both dreadfully ignorant of US history. They are willfully ignorant of the facts of current political crises, like the Russia hoax and the Ukraine poppycock. They fabricate their own "facts" out of whole cloth.

The View is just CNN and MSNBC by another name. It is the television version of the NYT and the WaPo, neither of which is a reputable news provider. Like Bill Maher's show, it is only about one thing now: destroy President Trump.

These Trump-deranged TV celebs do not care that Trump has managed to reduce unemployment to the lowest on record, that wages are up across the board, that ISIS has been defeated. They loathe him because he is the most successful President since Reagan on every level, despite their attempts to thwart him every step of the way.

The Democrats have done nothing since Trump was elected but try to derail his agenda, the agenda for which 63 million Americans voted. They have done nothing but obstruct. It is the Democrats in Congress who are guilty of obstruction of justice. They've obstructed government in every way possible since 2016, all of which proves their disdain for the country.

But back to The View; the women on that panel are as uninformed as they are vicious. There is nothing worse than the pomposity of the unlearned. They feel entitled to verbally assault any guest, no matter how gracious that guest may be, if they hold even slightly conservative views. Ungraciousness is one of the defining characteristics of the left. What does define them? Anger and bitterness are what define them. Oh, and envy; they envy the essential happiness of conservatives.

Democrats are generally pessimistic and congenitally miserable. They thrive on despair that things are never as bad as they hope they are, that they want them to be. How else to explain their thoroughly ridiculous climate hysteria? They are mad as hell when some rational scientist disproves any one of their silly claims about humans destroying the planet.

Why aren't they happy when they learn the glaciers are not melting? Because they embrace and hope for a coming catastrophe. If a climate skeptic were to appear on The View, he or she would be eviscerated. They do not want good news, ever. Good news is the enemy of the Left. They need a population that lives in fear. Proof of this is in the speeches of every single Democrat candidate running to defeat Trump! All they have to sell is fear, fear of a future they do not control. Put them in charge and all will be well. They will tell you what you may eat, drive, say, watch, learn and think. That is who and what the Left is today, totalitarian beyond what Orwell could have imagined.

This is exactly why Trump was elected. Trump is a hopeful optimist. All the Democrats are dismal pessimists who make promises they cannot possibly keep. They actually think that promising that US taxpayers are going to pay for the health care of all illegal immigrants is a winning campaign pledge. The panel on The View would of course agree; Americans bad, illegal migrants good, no matter how many Americans a small but deadly proportion of them rape and murder. Anyone who disagrees with them is, you know, racists, homophobic, yada yada yada. Again, this is why Trump was elected and why he will be re-elected.

Prepare for the ladies of The View to melt down in the agony of the defeated. Like the rest of the Left, they do not want or hope for what is good for America. They want to participate in its destruction as founded. Just a glimpse of The View is enough to depress any young person looking forward to life as an adult in America. No sentient person should ever waste time watching this terrible program. Young or old, they will be better off, much better off, watching old episodes of Cheers.