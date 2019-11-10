CNN analyst and host agree: Trump and his supporter (and Fox News, too) to blame for death of Elijah Cummings

There appears to be a contest underway between CNN and MSNBC over which can broadcast the most absurd accusations against President Trump and those who support him. Chris Matthews may have equated refusing to allow administration officials to testify to the mass murder of Egyptian slaves entombed with their pharaoh masters – a bizarre comparison, but at least there were a few millennia between alleged crime and the present.

Over at CNN, the accusation was limited to one human life, but the time frame was contemporary. A supporter of the POTUS is responsible for the death of Congressman Elijah Cummings. Bronson Stocking reports at Townhall on the outrageous charge made by CNN political analyst (and American Urban Radio White House correspondent) April Ryan, one seconded by CNN media critic Brian Stelter, who throws in Fox News as equally culpable.

This is the woman who created all the controversy that made @realDonaldTrump go after @RepCummings and Baltimore. Cummings never got over the attack on him and the city. It is all because of her. https://t.co/jD5wEhyNw8 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 9, 2019

Ms. Klacik’s reporting on the squalid conditions that have persisted in Baltimore throughout Cummings’s political career drew prominent support from President Trump, which must have put her on the map for murderers in CNNs handbook:

Residents constantly call the city to remove trash, no one shows up for months. Rats & roaches are a problem in almost every home. Illegal immigrants at the border live in better conditions than Americans in West Baltimore. This is @RepCummings district.



More to come... pic.twitter.com/rso3yxWh5f — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 26, 2019

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Ms. Klacik also noted that this attack on her came 2 hours after she declared herself a candidate for the seat Cummings vacated:

I have not been an announced candidate for more than 2 hours and the far left is already attacking me. I need your help now more than ever. Baltimore deserves better 😔https://t.co/sDJbWLtWbr https://t.co/wvZKmUAgiv — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 9, 2019

For the record, the cause of death of Congressman Cummings has been kept secret, with the words "complications concerning longstanding health challenges," used by his office to keep the exact cause of death confidential. One can infer that it is a somewhat embarrassing ailment, but most definitely not death-by-criticism.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped)