What the Mike Bloomberg candidacy really means

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and legendary founder and CEO of Bloomberg L.P., is apparently stepping into the Democratic race for President.

What does this mean for the Democrats?

One would expect the entry of Mike Bloomberg into the Democratic race to be a real shot in the arm, anticipated to seismically change the party’s chances for the better. With the exception of Joe Biden, who is losing ground very quickly to more radical, assumedly less electable candidates in the Democratic Party, the list of potential Democratic nominees is as inspiring and exciting as the small print on the back of a bottle of medicine. It is not that Biden is exciting -- he is boring, weak, and floundering -- but he is the only one whom most Americans with any sense of realism can probably envision in the Oval Office. At the end of the day, some whacked-out, socialist-style “progressive” is not going to hack it.

In comes Bloomberg, who embodies the American Dream, having worked his way to the top and created more jobs for Americans than most people in U.S. history, and having successfully governed New York City, maintaining its low crime rate and high quality of life, while exponentially growing its economy.

Notwithstanding his progressive detractors, Bloomberg affirmed and backed the NYPD’s stop and frisk policies and surveillance of mosques -- political correctness was not a consideration -- safety (and reality) matters. (With the new progressivism, a spike in crime and homelessness is what New York now gets.)

Bloomberg has no “baggage,” no enemies, no reliance on political favors or paybacks, and he is far more mainstream than any other Democrat. In fact, he might even lure many moderate Republicans. For example, Bloomberg stated earlier this year:

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill. If the liberals ever read it, most of the things they like would be in that bill. They should have loved that. But they didn’t even bother to read it. If you’re anti-crime, [liberals think] you must be anti-populist… Beto -- whatever his name is -- he apologized for being born.”

Anti-Trump Republicans can certainly go for that red meat, as will many moderate Democrats and Independents.

But despite what would seem to be a pretty clear path to the Democratic nomination, most pundits are all negative about Bloomberg’s chances. They point to his rejection of progressive policies, his wealth, and his age. Never mind that Biden and Sanders are of similar age, and -- unlike Bloomberg -- have evidenced physical (Sanders) and cognitive (Biden) health issues. Bloomberg is simply not “hip” and is not willing to sell sanity for the LSD of radical liberalism. Age is irrelevant.

Bloomberg’s unexpectedly bleak prospects for nomination signal further radicalization of the Democratic Party. The party is now suddenly gifted with a silver platter, but it throws this godsend out in favor of a disposable, used cardboard tray, that would otherwise be put out for tomorrow’s garbage collection.

The Democrats will be the ultimate losers, as they reject their only real chance for the White House, due to the radical ideologies that have gripped their party. This is the true meaning of the Bloomberg candidacy.

Avrohom Gordimer is chairman of the Rabbinic Circle at Coalition for Jewish Values, and he serves on the editorial board of Jewish Action magazine, is a staff writer for the Cross-Currents website, and is a frequent contributor to Israel National News and a host of other publications. He is also a member of the Rabbinical Council of America and the New York Bar. By day, he works as an account executive at a large Jewish organization based in Manhattan.