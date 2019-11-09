Ocasio-Cortez forgets her talking points, gets tongue-tied, claims, '…so much going on in my mind'

Apparently, the occasionally operating cortex kicked in yesterday, and the experience of mental activity temporarily threw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez off her memorized talking points. She was in the midst of lecturing a crowd of Bernie-supporters, pacing around the stage with a hand-held microphone, engaging the crowd the way a fifth-grade teacher might lead along the children she is indoctrinating. But as she was building up to some sort of prepared punchline, she said, "Here's the deal" and then drew a blank.



Grabien screen grab.

She actually used the expression "here's the deal" three times before coming up with the payoff. Transcript via Grabien:

So here's the deal. You know, and what it also — and so the deal is — sorry. And here's the deal. The deal — I'm like, I got so much going on in my mind because I'm just talking to you all this evening. I was, like, trying to prepare some remarks on the plans, I was like, I'm just going to talk to them, okay. And so here's the deal, is that we have to stitch ourselves together, we have to connect ourselves to one another.

In fairness, anyone can have a brain freeze while speaking to a crowd. But this episode suggests that she was regurgitating some talking points fashioned by someone (she says she wrote some thoughts down on a plane) and simply forgot the script outline from which she was operating.