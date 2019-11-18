Trump beats a smart retreat on vaping

The press is blowing its horn about President Trump's strategic pullback on the matter of vaping. Just look at how many different ways there are to spin it all negatively:

President Trump Is Terrified That Banning Flavored Vapes Might Cost Him Votes –Gizmodo

Trump Retreats From Flavor Ban for E-Cigarettes –New York Times

Ignoring Familial Pressure, Trump Reverses On E-Cig Flavor Ban Due To Reelection Fears –TPM

Trump backs off vaping crackdown after an industry lobbying push –Los Angeles Times

It's annoying, obnoxious stuff, given that there was an initial panic on the damage excessive vaping causes in some people. But as facts came out, it's pretty clear that some ingredients, such as Vitamin E and cannabis in the vaping compounds, seem to be responsible. It's not the strawberry flavoring that some vapers like. It's not the pre-packaged e-cigarettes sold in convenience stores. It's a dangerous combination of some ingredients that many vapers do not use.

Banning the whole thing was an unnecessary intrusion on those vapers' freedom, something that would just create a black market in flavors, as well as deprive people who enjoy the practice, or else who use the practice to help them quit smoking, hardly deserved. Banning flavored vapes was about as smart as confiscating citizens' weapons, a bad policy that put Beto O'Rourke out on his ear with voters.

Trump of course wants to halt injuries that some vapers have endured. But prohibition is not the solution. It didn't work in the '30s, and it won't work now. As long as pot is going to be legal in most places, banning vaping has a weirdly out-of-proportion response.

A good general knows how to do a strategic retreat. It's not lobbies, family, votes of whatever odd thing the press can cook up. Trump just looked at the facts as they emerged and adjusted his strategy wisely. This is leadership.