Kevin McCarthy demands video and answers from ABC on killing Epstein victim interview

ABC News has been stonewalling on responding to the release of video of its anchor Amy Robach complaining that it killed her interview with one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims three years ago. During the interval between the interview and Epstein's arrest and death, a number of women and girls were victimized by the late financier and suspected blackmailer.

Late yesterday, Megyn Kelly obtained a copy of a letter sent to ABC by House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. She summarized its contents in a tweet:

MK EXCLUSIVE: House Min. Leader McCarthy requests from ABC: 1) provide the Robach interview 2) what facts led to decision not to run it? 3) who was involved? 4) what “outside forces” influenced the call? 5) what evid did Robach have & 6) did ABC ever alert authorities re Epstein? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 18, 2019

A copy of the letter itself was tweeted out by Yashir Ali:

So far, Nancy Pelosi has not seen fit to join in the call for transparency. Odd that she'd let it become a partisan issue, no?