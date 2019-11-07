The plot to impeach Trump already is falling apart

"Why are Leftists so unreachable by reason? You can point out holes in their arguments but they are unmoved. And some of their claims are entirely out of touch with reality."

Australian John J. Ray (M.A.; Ph.D) of Dissecting Leftism asks and then answers the question. He suggests that "sometimes people need false beliefs to make them happy with themselves and with life. Not everyone can face reality head-on."

Later on in his introduction to another piece he posted, he cites Freud in calling what leftists do "displacement," meaning that, in their minds, their anger is always caused by something outside of themselves, like injustice for example. Leftists do not want to solve problems though, they want to "luxuriate" in them; they need problems to explain their anger.

And finally, he notes that such false beliefs tend to be deeply entrenched. "The Leftist needs his angry beliefs. He cannot afford to let go of them because compared to his needs, logic/reason is a weak force."

All of the above brings to mind the obsessive Adam Schiff, the lunatic in my opinion who for three years claimed to have evidence that proved Trump had colluded with the Russians to win the election. That was a big lie. He's been lying ever since. And now, three years later, even after Trump released the transcript of his phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Schiff read into the record an entirely fabricated version of said conversation. Who does that? Schiff clearly had written his fake version earlier, never expecting Trump to release the transcript but was so impressed with his own scriptwriting, he could not let go of his opportunity to perform his lie to all those assembled in that room and to the American people. It was a pathetic spectacle.

Did Schiff learn anything from this embarrassing presentation? Not a thing. With each passing failure of the Left's effort to drive Trump from office, he and his cohorts in the House have doubled down on stupid. The Dems are illogical and unreasonable.

They operate on "rampant emotionalism." The author of that phrase, Ray Kraft writing in 2006, thinks this may be because Logic, as a subject, is no longer taught in schools. Kraft thinks that leftists are unable to recognize the inconsistencies and non sequiturs in their own thinking.

"For instance, if one points out that the observed one degree of global atmospheric warming over the last century (per the IPCC report) is hardly conclusive proof of catastrophic runaway global warming, and probably within the margin of measuring error (!) the response is Yes! There is Global Warming! Didn't you see Al Gore's movie?! . . . so there really is Global Warming, Toto, I guess, even if we can't actually see it. Yes, some glaciers are melting, but the fact that glaciers have been melting for the last ten or fifteen thousand years since the beginning of the end of the last ice age is an uncomprehended, or incomprehensible, idea, that cannot possibly have any relevance at all to the faith and doctrine of Global Warming!" (Kraft again)

As Schiff conducts his cloistered interrogations of a variety of alleged "witnesses" who are not witnesses at all, Trump supporters are supposed to melt in fear of Trump's removal from office. All but one or two of these people were no t privy to the phone conversation. Some have never once met or spoken to the President. They are just a string of people Schiff has conscripted who disagree with Trump's manner of conducting foreign policy without their considered expert advice. Schiff actually thinks that parading these men and women before his little intel committee in secret is going to convince someone, anyone, that Trump should be impeached. It is in fact convincing Americans that this entire process is not only unfair but an unconstitutional, a perversion of justice.

The voters are not remotely as gullible as Schiff, et. al. think they are. The leftists and their partners in the media have long believed that they can lie to the American people with impunity, that we will not see their lies for what they are. Of course, all the like-minded leftists who are Trump-deranged do believe their lies; they need to. To hardcore lefties, the truth is like sunshine to a vampire. They are as resistant to reason, facts and truth as pols like Schiff. They will cut off lifelong friends and family rather than confront a fact in opposition to their own false beliefs.

Despite the release of the Mueller Report, Trump-deranged leftists still cling to the false notion that Trump colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary when the truth, the facts, have long been available to the public. It was Hillary and her disciples at the highest levels of our intel and law enforcement agencies who colluded with numerous persons around the globe to destroy Trump. When IG Horowtiz, AG Barr and John Durham present their reports on the origins of the Russia hoax, these blinkered lefties will ignore them as surely as Schiff has ignored the conclusion of the Mueller Report.

We already knew that the so-called whistleblower is an entrenched anti-Trump activist, carefully coached by Schiff and his staff to bring about the current Ukraine nonsense. Mr. Ciaramella was a willing plant with allegiance to John Brennan. He's been in on the plot to unseat Trump from day one.

Remember that group picture of the Obama loyalists taken on the day of Trump's inauguration? He is there amongst the catastrophically disappointed, in the back row on the far right.

(Via Twitter)

And now we know that Ciaramella's lawyer, Mark Zaid, tweeted in July 2017 that the "coup has started," not the only tweet that reveals the plan. So, the number of people known to be involved in the attempted coup is growing. Zaid's proud admission should put an end to the entire impeachment scam.

Schiff's latest folly is just another maneuver in the coup plotters' game plan. It all needs to end with Schiff's Joe McCarthy-like self-immolation for his lies and for his crimes. Aussie John Ray also linked to a must-read article written in 2006 by Dr. Lyle H. Rossiter, Jr., a forensic psychiatrist about the minds of leftists. It is more relevant now than it was then. As Dennis Prager often repeats, truth is not a leftist value. Lies in service of their agenda are like breathing to leftists. It's what they've always done, what they will always do. Schiff is just the latest Grand Wizard of leftist lies and deception.