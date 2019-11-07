Whistleblower’s lawyer ‘gave away the game’ with tweets documenting coup plot from the early days of Trump’s presidency

Hubris is fatal flaw for a conspirator, especially when the conspiracy is of historic proportions, involving the overthrow of a legitimately elected president by means of a cooked-up excuse for impeachment. Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the purported “whistleblower” (in fact, a leaker who consulted with Adam Schiff’s staff before utilizing whistleblower procedures that conveniently had been altered to make hearsay newly-acceptable) issued a series of tweets and other internet posts making clear that he understood what was being attempted was a “coup” that began well before the specifics of the events currently being seized upon took place. He even implicated CNN in the plot.

A mere ten days after President Trump took office, Zaid bragged that “the coup has started.”

He continued with a series of tweets in 2017 elaborating on the theme

Johnson (1868), Nixon (1973), Clinton (1998) impeachment hearings. Next up @realDonaldTrump (2017) pic.twitter.com/hdaxVIWSy9 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 9, 2017

And 45 years from now we might be recalling stories regarding the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. I'll be old, but will be worth the wait https://t.co/x6rvUIJJdL — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 20, 2017

Zaid then “predicted” (on the basis of what? Conversations with Jeff Zucker?):

Not shocking at all. I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president https://t.co/7QPOxATrBS — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 4, 2017

The CNN role in the coup becomes even more interesting, give the undercover recordings published by Project Veritas, including one of Zucker pushing impeachment:

PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle, Secretly Records Staff, Execs and Network President Jeff Zucker’s "Anti-Trump Crusade" and "Personal Vendetta" Against POTUS.



#ExposeCNN



Full video uploading now...sign up now to get each new tape first: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r pic.twitter.com/KKfaK6hvgW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

President Trump, a man who boasts of hitting back ten times harder, is alrwady using the Zaid tweets, reading from some last night at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana:

If the House Democrats are foolish enough to impeach President Trump, then the Senate trial could become the forum for putting these coup plotters themselves on trial. Remember that Mitch McConnell can write the rules governing the trial, and can structure them to allow the defense to call ay witnesses at all that it wishes, including people like Zaid, Adam Schiff, and even the FBI Gang of plotters, assuming they aren’t already facing indictments and trials.

photo credit: Grabien screen grab