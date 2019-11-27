The girl is a job killer

We remember how Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, or the Bronx Evita as my friend Bill Katz calls her, led the campaign to kill an Amazon project in the New York City area.

She killed a few thousand jobs, maybe even more. It was a disaster for workers, but Miss Sandy O got another invitation to MSNBC,

Well, she is back and she is killing jobs again.

Check this out:

Last week, Bright Power decided to fire its staff and farm all the work out to subcontractors instead of maintaining their own workforce. The firing occurred just as the workers were following Ocasio-Cortez’s advice to form a union. “We have come to the conclusion that our resources have been spread too thin with so many different kinds of work all being done in-house,” Bright Power CEO Jeffrey Perlman said according to VICE.com. “It makes business sense to return to a fully subcontracted solar installation model.”

Nice. Very nice. Workers lose jobs and Sandy gets to give a speech.

Over the years, I have supported private industry unions. It's great for workers to unite and get the best deal available. At the same time, sometimes management has to turn to other options to stay in business.

Sandy O is a job killer and that's all you can say that about the young lady.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.