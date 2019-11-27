Impeachment ain't happening. Look at the math

Amidst the hue and cry and clutter surrounding the impeachment fiasco, one clear obstacle stands out: time. There just isn't enough time -- as in Congressional working days -- on the calendar to get the job done before the caucus/primary business begins for the Democrats, and doing it after that business is over would be laughable.

Our friend, Sundance, at The Conservative Tree House has done the math for us. Read the whole piece, but, in essence, the reality is that:

With only eight legislative days left in 2019; and considering the resolution as adopted; the calendar doesn’t match the democrat talking points....[or give time to] accomplish all the House tasks.

Via Conservative Tree House

He lays out how Chairman Adam Schiff 's Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is probably drawing up a report over this holiday week, will, nevertheless, have insufficient time under the rules to allow members to review, vote on, and move the report and process onward soon.

That is, even if the haughty Chairman refuses to allow the minority to provide, and have votes on its input, the report must be quickly transmitted to the HJC (House Judiciary Committee) chaired by the bumbling and odious Representative Jerrold Nadler. Then the HJC must do what it must before sending

Articles of Impeachment to the House Floor for another vote, no simple and speedy procedure that.

Readers might remember that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hastily prepared the complex resolution after Nadler botched earlier proceedings:

[She]...told [Nadler] to cool off on impeachment after senile Mueller went down in flames like the Hindenburg on Wednesday....[Nadler had] pushed for impeachment proceedings against Trump Wednesday night during a closed-door caucus meeting....[But she] shot down the idea of impeachment...calling the idea premature.

The resolution was advanced:

... after agreeing to none of the 17 amendments proposed by Republicans... call[ing] legitimate questions... ‘sideshows’ and that the details were ‘not a big deal.’ Apparently, H. Res. 660 is nothing more than a box to check in their quest for impeachment at all costs.”

But the “details” have the HJC allowing:

... President Trump... to call rebuttal witnesses and have White House counsel challenge and cross-examine HJC witnesses... complete a HJC inquiry, assemble articles of impeachment and hold a House vote on those articles in eight days.... Even with the partisan railroading on overdrive that schedule is an impossibility.... The best... [is]... in December; changing the process from an official “inquiry” into an official “investigation”. If accurate (more sensible) that puts the HJC impeachment process into January 2020.

And impeachment would lead to a Senate trial that would require “Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar [to] be removed from the campaign trail until further notice....”

So, whilst listening to the noise, look at the clock and realize that impeachment ain't gonna happen.

Progressives will be irate, but Ms. Nancy will have to find a way to forestall the final vote.

Rush Limbaugh has some ideas:

Here’s how Pelosi gets out of this impeachment vote.... By the way, my instinct is that she can’t. She can’t not follow through with this. She’s got to have the vote, [yet]…. She could go on TV, call a press conference and tell a bunch of lies.... And then say that... then [it] goes to the Senate where the corrupt Republicans are in charge....

That's an easy way to do it. Blame the Republicans.

The fun begins!

