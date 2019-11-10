TDS-besotted Chris Matthews goes off the deep end

We have reached peak Trump Derangement Syndrome.

We know that opponents of President Trump really, really hate him. And we also know that any efforts to defend him from efforts to void the 2016 election annoy them no end.

But hatred and unwillingness to tolerate contrary views verge into actual derangement, the inability to grasp reality and act accordingly, when people live in an echo chamber where they never have to confront a contrary viewpoint and reinforce each other’s vehemence.

Something like that must be going with Chris Matthews, the former aide to Tip O’Neill who is a two-decade long fixture on MSNBC, where Trump hatred is nearly constant. Yesterday he likened te Trump administration’s blocking of testimony of its officials to – wait for it – the ancient Egyptians killing the slaves of pharaohs when the monarch died, so that they could accompany him into the afterlife.

I am not making this up.

And nobody else on the panel burst out laughing, an even more disconcerting event.

"It reminds me of the days of the pharaohs where they would shoot all the — kill all the slaves after they buried the pharaohs so that nobody knew how to get into the tomb. They just killed them all. That’s what they’re doing to these people, they're getting rid of them, they're dispensable. Thank you Betsy Woodruff Swan and Javed Ali. Steve Schmidt is going to stick with us for the next segment."

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab