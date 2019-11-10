What the University of Alabama’s football stadiums tells us about Trump’s popularity

Elsewhere on these pages today, John Eidson uses the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium as a heuristic device for understanding the atmospheric concentration of CO2, but that temple to football tells us something else, too: regional political differences are at the highest level since the end of the Civil War.

Less than 2 weeks ago, the mainstream media gloried in telling the world that President Trump is a man without much popular support anymore, based on his being booed when attending a World Series game at Nationals Park (seating capacity: 41,339) in Washington, DC. Members of the crowd could be heard chanting “Lock him up, lock him up.”

The president and his party took the insult in stride:

YouTube screen grab

The District of Columbia gave Hillary Clinton 90.86% of its vote in 2016 and Donald Trump 4.09%).

Google was able to come up with no fewer than 15.7 million entries related to the phenomenon:

(source)

Things are very different in Alabama, which gave President Trump 62.8% of its vote in 2016, and Hillary Clinton 34.36%. Yesterday, Bryant-Denny Stadium (seating capacity: 101,821) erupted in sustained cheers for President Trump when he entered the football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Twitter video screen grab

I don’t care about the president being booed in Washington DC



This is how real America feels about @realDonaldTrump



Incredible!



Will the MSM report on this as extensively as they reported on the Nationals game?



RT so they can’t ignore!



pic.twitter.com/Fm2BWMeugB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 9, 2019

If there is any evidence of roughly a third of the fans, presumed Hillary Clinton voters, being uncomfortable, I cannot see it.

America is dividing into two nations, one based in coastal and a few inland urban areas, full of hatred for President Trump and his supporters, and the rest of the country that largely supports him and cheers “USA, USA!” when he enters an arena.

It’s sad, but that’s where we are right now.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs