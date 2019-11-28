Robert Redford can't sleep at night!

NBC’s website declares its high opinion of itself in a section called “THINK Opinion, Analysis, Essays” and Nov. 26 saw Robert Redford write what I suppose is an essay, or a primal scream, called “President Trump's dictator-like administration is attacking the values America holds dear.”

I went to the article knowing it would be a tortuous liberal screed but hoping to finally answer a single question that has been bothering me for a long time; what specific things has Trump done to warrant such wailing and gnashing of teeth among our political and entertainment class of prom kings and queens?

Well, it seems they don’t have any specifics. They’ve got formerly pretty men grown incredibly unphotogenic backed by a chorus line of words that once were attractive; like grandma donning a dusty old Miss America one piece beribboned with “God Bless America!”

We’re up against a crisis! Everything this country stands for! Respect for the truth! Our sacred rule of law!

What American values has the left ever supported? We live in a liberal postmodern Rockwell painting of trans-teens representing a strained racial diversity laughing and smiling at the local unisex barbershop as they use shears to cut up pictures of wel- known racists like George Washington.

And Donald Trump is dividing the country?

Such exclamations are poster size in both width and depth; user-ready to be wielded as weapon in Portland of a Saturday morning.

But they are all generalities; not a provable fact among them.

There simply is no reason that Donald Trump, elected by the American people, should not be President.

In a disingenuous swerve to avoid calling you and me deplorables Redford gives a nod to “The vast majority of Americans” who are ”busy with real life; trying to make ends meet and deeply frustrated by how hard Washington makes it to do just that.”

It’s not Washington that pains Americans. We all know that Washington is eternally corrupt. It is progressives who attack the central values that brought America to preeminence in matters of individual liberty and personal freedom. Progressives have twisted our central values into wraiths that rise from the grave to haunt our nation.

I assure you that “Our sacred rule of law” and “Respect for the truth” are phrases that do not mean the same thing to Robert Redford and NBC as they mean to you and me. How is Elizabeth Warren’s plan to suck $20.5 trillion out of our economy to fund a new government slush fund for corruption and payoffs going to help the “vast majority busy with everyday life” makes ends meet?

Are the vast majority gay? Are the vast majority trans? Are the vast majority illegal immigrants? Are the vast majority Jihadists who enter Congress already hating our whole system?

Like any good movie, the essay ends with Redford bleakly staring at a clouded sky. Our solitary hero murmurs “But this is it. There are only 11 months left before…”

Fade to black. Black as the future our movie-star-turned-seer portends for us.

And isn’t it all so progressive? Robert Redford can’t sleep at night because Trump is falling from the sky.

Picture this: All the sleep-deprived elders at the Church of NBC are in the middle of a crisis so deep they can’t sleep at night either.

Good, they deserve it.