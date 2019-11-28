Trump and Thanksgiving

Along with expressing gratitude for personal blessings this Thanksgiving, we should be thankful for the extraordinary faithfulness of President Trump. Despite unprecedented efforts to stop him, Trump has kept his vow to put the best interests of the American people first.

Immediately after Trump was elected, a coup was launched to remove him from office by President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, Obama's weaponized CIA and FBI, along with leftover Obama staffers Trump should have fired. Not only did Obama's weaponized agencies conspire to destroy the president, they jailed and destroyed innocent people for being associated or supportive of him.

Federal abuse was standard practice under Obama. Remember when Obama used the IRS to punish the Tea Party? Under the cloak of secrecy without accountability, Obama's federal agencies horribly abused American families and small businesses. To end such abuses, Trump signed the “Transparency and Fairness” executive order. It prohibits federal agencies from enforcing rules they have not made publicly known in advance. Trump's executive order includes numerous instructions to block bureaucrats from abusing people. Thank you, Mr. President.

Folks, we cannot imagine the abuse President Trump continues to endure for us. I experienced a tiny taste of leftists seeking to destroy me. Years ago, leftists attacked me for writing an article against LGBTQ activists transforming the Boy Scouts. Their attacks against me and my associates lasted about a month.

President Trump has been lied about and falsely accused 24/7 for his entire presidency by fake news media, Democrats and treasonous federal employees. Media coverage of Trump is 92% negative.

A Hollywood celeb said Trump's 12-year-old son should be ripped from his mother and put in a cage with pedophiles.

Can you imagine what would happen to someone who called for the rape of Obama's children? Fake news media and Democrats are masters at instigating hate and violence while pretending to be against it. They caused the assassination of police by spreading the hands-up-don't-shoot lie. I am confident that fake news media, Democrats and Hollywood would instigate the assassination of a person who suggested that Obama's children be raped.

But when it comes to stopping Trump's America First agenda, the resistance has decided that all rules of decency no longer apply.

After Trump wins in 2020, efforts to abruptly end his presidency will intensify. By now, most Republicans in Trump's shoes would be curled up in the fetal position, begging, “Please stop. I can't take anymore. I resign!”

Remarkably, Trump has kept his eyes on the prize, laser-focused on making and keeping America great; boldly pushing back hard against our arrogant enemies within. That is awesome.

I am not placing Trump on a pedestal or making him an idol. Trump himself has said he is a regular guy who prefers to be called Donald rather than Mr. President. I am simply saying Trump is peerless in his ability to stand tall and wield the sword of truth against Washington evil. I believe Trump's superhero strength and Teflon coating is the result of millions of Christians praying for him.

On Thanksgiving, I plan to gorge on turkey, sauerkraut, and football with a sliver of pumpkin pie. Nap and repeat. I suspect my wife Mary will enjoy Hallmark Christmas movies. We will pray, thanking God for President Trump, asking God to continue strengthening and protecting him and his family. Happy Thanksgiving!

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

