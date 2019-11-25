Nancy Pelosi's worst nightmare slowly comes to life

Nancy Pelosi fought a lot with her far-left socialist extremist "Squad" members, primarily over the issue of impeaching President Trump.

"It's just not worth it," she tried to tell the far leftists in her camp, trying to bat off their yipping and yapping.

What the wizened old grande dame of the Democrats feared was a replay of 1998, the Republican bid to impeach Bill Clinton, which left that party out on its ear. She knew that it would be the same for Democrats, and the latter would lose big. She knew, and for that she fought those far leftists from low-turnout solid blue districts who were too young to remember that lesson and too arrogant to learn it.

It's pretty obvious she's ruing this turn of affairs, given that what she expected is exactly what's happening now.

Here's the observation of a Washington Post reporter, describing the sentiment now on the left side of the aisle:

"I think what we're starting to see, you know, is when the impeachment inquiry was first announced and [Democrats] started to do these depositions, a lot of people were asking, 'Can Nancy Pelosi peel off any Republicans?'" Bade asked "But I increasingly think the question is becoming does [Nancy Pelosi] lose more Democrats? Because Republicans have really unified behind the president, and although two Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry rules that they voted on a couple of weeks ago, we are hearing behind-the-scenes there are moderates getting cold feet. And it comes back to these ads and people being afraid for being punished for voting to impeach the president."

Seems Peggy Noonan's neat declaration that Democrats have proven that Trump is guilty, "the case has been clearly made," impeachment is a done deal, everything is clear...is not such a done deal after all. The Democrats are the ones now on the defensive.

Nancy Pelosi is actually losing Democrats, which has got to be painful right there. She after all is a politician known for her political muscle power in forcing all Democrats to get into line, as she did with Obamacare way back in 2010. Even top Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told interviewers early in her congressional tenure that she was scared of Pelosi's political muscle.

Apparently, that didn't last.

What seems to have really happened is that the Deep State's CIA arm got together with Rep. Adam Schiff, an older, wilier, squad-like leftist; promised him and Pelosi results from a host of Ukraine accusations; gave her a list of angry ex-Trumpers who'd seal the deal though testimony; and then set off the impeachment inquiry in the secretive Capitol basement to prove their case to Pelosi. After a host of selective media leaks that made the case seem airtight, Pelosi caved, ignoring every inch of her lifetime's political wisdom based on the promise from them that they had the goods.

They didn't.

It kind of reminds me of Juan Guaidó's promise to the U.S. that he had the Venezuelan military ready to defect, or Ahmed Chalaby's promise to then-president Bush that the Iraqis would flock to democracy once U.S. troops liberated Iraq. Big promises, wishful thinking, bad predictions, nightmare result. This impeachment fiasco has approximately the same kind of look, which was premised on something that not only was wrong, but left the other side stronger.

Polls are showing growing strength for Trump among voters, for one, with few minds changing in the wake of Schiff's hearings.

Black voters are flocking to President Trump in unprecedented numbers. Roger Simon has an excellent piece on that here. Wisconsin voters are moving sharply toward Trump in the primary, as I noted here. Now political rock star Salena Zito is reporting that swing voters are moving hard toward Trump. It's all bad news for Pelosi

It's the nightmare she knew was going to happen.

Today, Pelosi's Democrats don't even have a strategy. They're so befuddled by how things have not turned out the way they wanted them to turn out, and all the brave talk about getting this over by the end of the year has evaporated. Today, impeachment is the only "narrative" Democrats have even as the border goes unguarded, medical costs need attention, an important free trade deal with Canada and Mexico needs ratification, the budget needs attention...all they have is impeachment. Here's where it gets even more nightmarish: Pelosi is now talking about extending the whole impeachment matter to the lost horizon of no-idea-when-it-will-end, a possibly implicit admission that she expects Trump to be re-elected and herself to keep at it even into his second term. Bottom line: There will be no closure at all, not a great election pitch.

The irony here is that the Guaidó and Halaby stuff were the work of faulty intelligence and forecasts by the CIA. Hmm...and this impeachment effort is the same kind of faulty intelligence and forecasts...coincidentally, by the CIA, the very same people who blundered earlier in Iraq and Venezuela. Sound like the same people? Seems Pelosi was as vulnerable to their nonsense as previous Republican presidents were.

Now she's living the result, and it's about as nice as life in Fallujah after sundown.