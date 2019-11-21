Poll: Trump surges against nearly all Democrats in Wisconsin

Here's one the Beltway punditocracy didn't see coming: Trump is soaring against nearly all Democrats in head-to-head matchups in Wisconsin.

According to a Marquette University Law School Poll, which is a generally reliable barometer of voter sentiment in the Midwest, Trump is beating the daylights out of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Only Cory Booker has a measly one-point advantage over Trump and that's within the margin of error. The rest of the Democratic cavalcade of candidates have polling numbers so low it's unlikely their even worth asking about.

Here's a screen shot of the RealClearPolitics chart:

What's significant is that the supposed moderates in the Democratic lineup, are performing the most poorly against Trump. The progressive wing of the Democrats, namely, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, get beaten by Trump by the smallest margins, 3 points, and 5 points, respectively, while supposedly more mainstream Pete Buttigieg gets creamed by Trump by 8 points and Amy Klobuchar gets knocked out by 12 points.

At last night's debate, Klobuchar made much of her supposed ability to beat Trump as her pitch to voters, but the chart for her looks hideous. Why go for the moderate, after all, when you can go for a real conservative such as Trump as the logic goes? You either need to be a leftist crazy or else voters will select a real, rather than watered-down supposed relative conservative.

It's as good a signal as any to Democrats that something has shifted in the past few days. If I had to put my finger on it, it would be the televised impeachment hearings, one-sidedly showing a crazy obsessed party willing to bore us to death with their obsesssion against President Trump, and bringing forth some embarrassingly unhelpful-to-their-cause witnesses. And, the public can see that the Democrats are keeping their star witness, whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, out of the picture.

With poll numbers like these coming of it, it's pretty obvious something has shifted in favor of Trump. And note one other detail -- it comes after years and years of negative ratings for Trump, so it's pretty obvious something has changed - and changed in the worst possible place for Democrats -- the the fierce battlegrounds states (or at least one) which are critical to 2020. Click here to see the sharp shift for Trump based on Marquette's poll, compared to polls past.

Impeachment? Ahead of a let-the-voters-decide election? Democrats have clearly shot themselves in the foot.

Here's more bad news for the Democrats: Real Clear has a link to a Reuters piece signaling that Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Wisconsin now, and Republicans are planning to marshall their troops to win there.

Based on the results of the 2016 election last time, Wisconsin's a pretty prime preview of coming attractions.

Images credit: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0, Real Clear Politics, screen shot