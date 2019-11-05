Holy Pete brings back the Jesus act

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing back the holier-than-thou snake-oil act again, selling to voters in Iowa the idea that if they elect him president, he'll govern like Jesus.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Pete Buttigieg said he plans to bring Christian values back to the White House and ensure that religion will not be used to divide the American people. Speaking at a campaign stop in Iowa on Monday, the 2020 presidential candidate said, "But I'm also offering to people who are guided by a faith tradition in making their decisions about what they think is right and wrong.["] Referencing the words of Jesus according to Matthew 25:35-40, the South Bend mayor continued, "When I'm president you'll never have to look at the White House and scratch your head and think, 'Whatever happened to, 'I was hungry and you fed me. I was a stranger and you welcomed me. Whatever you've done to the least of these, you have done to me'?'"

So nobody was Christian until Buttigieg came along, it seems. Nobody knew much about "right and wrong." Never mind that America has a tradition of not wearing one's religion on one's sleeve. Pete's put that one to bed again.

And never mind that every president so far has been at least nominally Christian. Even Obama, who's almost certainly an atheist, paid lip service to Christianity by going to church services, at least when he was in political hot water. President Trump, who's been embraced by Evangelicals and got a majority of the Catholic vote, too, has certainly been seen at church services, along with much of his family. But now only Pete's the one who will embody true Christian values; the rest don't measure up.

He starts out speaking in precisely studied Obama-like cadences and even words — that weird matter-of-factness of the former president — saying, "And, umm...faith doesn't have to be something to divide us."

Divide us? So he's now trying to ensure that Christian bakers don't have to bake gay cakes, and Catholic adoption agencies can once again be allowed to live the tenets of their faith and reserve adoptions for families with one father and one mother? So now Catholic hospitals no longer have to perform abortions on demand and pay for abortion "services" in insurance policies?

Those are the things that divide, but Buttigieg didn't mention fixing any of those things in his speech. Nope, he went on to selectively quote Jesus as a support prop for his socialist agenda.

What Buttigieg means by ending division is simply wiping out all diversity of faith and belief and leaving just socialism standing. The Obama experience left most Christians on alert after that one. Buttigieg copies him, nattering on about "dividing us" while speaking of welcoming the stranger (code for a lawless open border to all unvetted comers with cartels controlling entry) and feeding the hungry (code for welfare instead of work).

Someone should mention to Buttigieg that Jesus himself said He came not to unite, but to divide, separating sheep from goats. Jesus also said his kingdom isn't on this earth. And he discouraged a ravenous focus on attaining power. Suffice to say, Buttigieg is using religion as a cover for imposing socialism, which, like all socialism, involves a vast expansion of government power, as well as ending American freedoms, including even the freedom to worship.

Pete knows best, because he's the only Christian, based on what he claims. It's unseemly stuff, because most people don't notice any particular Christian acts from him — just a lot of talk and exhortation to advance a socialist agenda under cover of being hell-bound for those who don't. A lot of us can see Christianity in President Trump in how he acts, not in what he says. Somehow, that works better.