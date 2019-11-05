So Vindman was ridiculing 'rednecks' and sneering about American exceptionalism to Russian officers?

Alexander Vindman, the vaunted National Security Council aide who recently gave Congress his haughty opinion about President Trump's phone call with the president of Ukraine, wasn't the simon-pure official just concerned about national security that he portrayed himself as earlier.

Turns out he's quite a partisan piece of work.

Over at American Greatness, Debra Heine found the tweets of one of Vindman's military superiors, a retired lieutenant colonel who had no choice but to verbally reprimand him.

A retired Army officer who worked with Democrat "star witness" Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in Grafenwoher, Germany, claims Vindman "really talked up" President Barack Obama and ridiculed America and Americans in front of Russian military officers. In an eye-opening thread on Twitter last week, retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Jim Hickman said that he "verbally reprimanded" Vindman after he heard some of his derisive remarks for himself. "Do not let the uniform fool you," Hickman wrote. "He is a political activist in uniform."

His series of tweets, soon after Vindman offered his anti-Trump impeachment testimony to Rep. Adam Schiff's panel, were confirmed and corroborated. The story Heine put together from the tweets ran like this:

He was apologetic of American culture, laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly, & really talked up Obama & globalism to the point of (sic) uncomfortable. He would speak w/the Russian Soldiers & laugh as if at the expense of the US personnel. It was so uncomfortable & unprofessional, one of the GS [civil service]employees came & told me everything above. I walked over & sat w/in earshot of Vindman, & sure enough, all was confirmed. One comment truly struck me as odd, & it was w/respect to American's falsely thinking they're exceptional, when he said, "He [Obama] is working on that now." And he said it w/a snide 'I know a secret' look on his face. I honestly don't know what it meant, it just sounded like an odd thing to say. Regardless, after hearing him bash America a few times in front of subordinates, Russians, & GS Employees, as well as, hearing an earful about globalization, Obama's plan, etc., I'd had enough. I tapped him on the shoulder & asked him to step outside. At that point I verbally reprimanded him for his actions, & I'll leave it at that, so as not to be unprofessional myself. The bottom-line is LTC Vindman was a partisan Democrat at least as far back as [2013]. So much so, junior officers & soldiers felt uncomfortable around him. This is not your professional, field-grade officer, who has the character & integrity to do the right thing. Do not let the uniform fool you…he is a political activist in uniform. I pray our nation will drop this hate, vitriol & division, & unite as our founding fathers intended!

Heine then confirmed the tweets, first with Hickman himself, via his LinkedIn page, and then with Hickman's superior, Lt. Col. Thomas Lasch.

It was good reporting with cross-checking, given that something like this out on Twitter could be fake news — but apparently was found to be not.

This raises questions about the kind of people being brought into the White House, supposedly to work on "national security" at six-figure salaries. Some of these people, such as Vindman, were Trump-hating partisans who seethed with Trump-loathing and were the first to jump at the chance to testify for the Schiff panel. Some of them, such as the CIA employee identified by Paul Sperry as the original whistleblower, who coordinated with Schiff from the state, were also suspected leakers. Some are people of talent. Yet to place talent above basic, garden-variety loyalty to the country as well as respectful service to its democratically elected leader seems to be a bridge too far for the people who brought these Trump-haters in. They're worthless and ought to be out on their ears. Nobody is that irreplaceable.

Now they're coming out of the woodwork.

It sounds as though it's long past time for Trump to clean house. This kind of disloyalty to the commander in chief is where it's led. Based on the recollections of the Army men, it started early.

Image credit: ABC News via shareable YouTube screen shot.