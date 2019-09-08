'Modern day Pharisee': Pete Buttigieg gets some comeuppance

Pious Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has a brother-in-law who seems to have had it up to here with his wearing his religion on his sleeve and scolding others.

According to an exclusive interview in the Washington Examiner, which found the man out in the wilds of a small town in probably rural Michigan:

"What we see is a modern-day Pharisee," said [Pastro Rhyan] Glezman, referencing the 1st-century Jewish sect that was notorious for demanding its followers adhere to an exhaustive list of trivial laws to earn God's favor. "Buttigieg is a person who's making up their own rules and regulations and, basically, if we don't celebrate and endorse their interpretation of Scripture, our religion is fallible. And that's just not true."

He expressed considerable frustration with Buttigieg's holier-than-thou stance on abortion, claiming that Christians should only consider a baby human after it draws its first breath, justified by what he claimed to be Bible references. Mighty convenient, of course, as a means of contradicting most Christian teachings since abortion became legal.

What's more, it's an argument that doesn't cut it on science grounds: babies breathe amniotic fluid rather than air in the womb and the Bible said nothing about it needing to be air. But even that's idiotic stuff because Buttigieg's going for a selectively literalist interpretation of the Bible not all Christians share, given that the Bible is full of contradictions.

(And in any case, Buttigieg is being disingenuous. If the gay mayor of South Bend really wants to go literal on the Bible, he might brush up on what Leviticus or St. Paul has to say about homosexuality, which he doesn't).

According to the Examiner, Buttigieg's abortion hypocrisy was a big one in the mind of Glezman, but also:

The evangelical brother-in-law of Pete Buttigieg called on him to "repent" for using the Bible to justify late-term abortion and claimed the presidential candidate is "weaponizing" Christian teachings to promote a false religion.

The weaponizing, of course, is Buttigieg's hideous tendency to lecture with the same leftist agenda all the other candidates are pushing, but using God and religion as his stick to beat Christians over the head with as his means of persuading them to vote for him.

Not even Thomas Jefferson measured up to Buttigieg's tough moral standards - remember this? Apparently no one except other leftists really do.

Tucker Carlson noticed this a few days ago, derisively calling him 'Father Pete.'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign explained to Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the Democratic presidential candidate flies commercially as much as possible, unless his schedule dictates otherwise. Carlson characterized Buttigieg as a hypocritical moralizer during his Thursday night show, playing a clip of Buttigieg claiming during CNN's climate town hall that God is displeased with mankind because of pollution. "If you believe that God is watching as poison is being belched into the air of creation, and people are being harmed by it — countries are at risk of vanishing in low-lying areas — what do you suppose God thinks of that?" Buttigieg asked the audience. "I bet he thinks it's messed up," he added, before going on to characterize pollution as "a kind of sin."

A guy like this of course isn't interested in being priest -- based on his ambitions and unwillingness to make the sacrifices he wants others to make, he sounds as though nothing but pope will do. And pity for him, he's now getting chased in the press by a small-town preacher in Michigan who knows all too much about his game, while the pope position's already filled.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of Twitter screen shot and public domain source.