Democrats' impeachment theater is a series of unfortunate events

In 1999, Daniel Handler, under the whimsical pseudonym Lemony Snicket, published the first of his thirteen-book saga of the travails of the wealthy but woe-begotten lives of the Baudelaire orphans: A Series of Unfortunate Events. The Baudelaire orphans inherit a fortune after their young parents mysteriously perish in a fire; their wicked uncle, Count Olaf, dons various disguises in a wild attempt to kidnap them and steal their money.

Snicket's books all begin with various permutations of doom and gloom. The first in the series of thirteen, The Bad Beginning, starts: "If you are interested in stories with happy endings, you would be better off reading some other books."

The Democrats may not realize it yet, but they are in the endgame of their own series of unfortunate events. A majority of the American public see them as they are, spiraling downward in their serial dark fantasies of doom and gloom. They see them for the do-nothing wastrels they are — not moving the country forward, as they were elected and paid to do, but perpetuating a three-year temper tantrum, a power-hungry cabal of spoiled brats still petulant after all this time over not getting their electoral way.

They disrupted the inauguration and physically attacked participants. They paraded the day after the election with obscene signs and murderous rantings. They physically attacked vocal Trump-supporters. They shut down free speech on college campuses. They paid for false opposition research and destroyed the lives of top Trump-supporters by bearing false witness and suppressing exculpatory evidence. They used false research and used federal agencies to file false affidavits with the FISC. They attacked Supreme Court candidates and cravenly induced frenzied women to scrape their nails against the outer doors to the Supreme Court. They induced envy and divisiveness in the American public. They broke laws with abandon. They created sanctuary cities and counties that afford greater rights to illegal lawbreakers than American citizens. They have created a two-tier justice system, one for Democrat VIPs and the other for the rest of us. And they are attempting to impeach our duly elected president based on lies, hearsay, and anonymous "whistleblowers."

Americans are watching. And they are asking questions. Americans understand that what the Democrats are falsely accusing President Trump of doing in Ukraine, Vice President Biden and his hapless son actually committed. Their sense of fair play is assaulted by anonymous sources. How can an anonymous source destroy a presidency? they ask. And hearsay evidence, they scoff — isn't that inadmissible? Democrats seem to have forgotten that Americans have been raised on legal television series such as Law and Order, The Practice, and Boston Legal. They know that hearsay is the equivalent of "he said, she said" and is not admissible evidence in court, except under rare exceptions.

Snicket's thirteenth book of the series, The End, was published on October 14, 2006. It began:

Dear Reader, You are presumably looking at the back of this book, or the end of THE END. The end of THE END is the best place to begin THE END because if you read THE END from the beginning of THE END to the end of THE END, you will arrive at the end of your rope.

America is at the end of their collective rope. Horowitz's FISA abuse report is coming. The Democrats would do well to heed Snicket's prescient advice.

