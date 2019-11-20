Another feminist movie bombs at the box office

In the interest of full disclosure, I loved the 1970's Charlie's Angels. The show was about three women who were women first rather than political activists sending messages about this or that.

Over the weekend, a new version came out, and it did not do very well, according to early accounts:

"Charlie's Angels" ... wasn't able to entice its core audience of younger females and arrived well behind domestic box office projections (the studio was anticipating a start closer to $13 million). Though co-financing partners will help offset any potential losses for Sony, "Charlie's Angels" will now rely on overseas audiences to help recoup its $48 million production budget. At the international box office, the film bowed with $19 million. Despite mostly positive reviews and a B+ CinemaScore, analysts note that "Charlie's Angels," joining the likes of recent underperforming blockbuster-hopefuls like "Doctor Sleep" and "Terminator: Dark Fate," is yet another indication that familiar IP doesn't always translate into commercial appeal. Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed "Charlie's Angels" — starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — the third big-screen adaptation of the classic action series. The newest chapter sees the Angels going global to halt the spread of a dangerous new technology that could threaten the world. Banks portrays one of the many Bosleys, while Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart and Noah Centineo joined the cast.

So they are going overseas to look for success?

I have not seen and don't plan to see this movie. I saw one trailer about the "superwoman" theme and decided that watching a Stars hockey game was better for me.

Why are young women staying away? My guess is that a lot of young women are sick and tired of the message.

So I have a message for the people of who financed this movie:

First, stop making films with predictable dialogue. We know that Hollywood hates Trump and believes in climate change. How many times do you have to tell us directly or indirectly?

Second, I would change the title overseas to something like "Charlie's Angels Defends the World from Trump." It may play better in some places!

