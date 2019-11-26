Blacks and Hispanics flee from Democrats on impeachment

Black and Hispanic voters are not onboard with the Democrat impeachment train.

According to Breitbart News, support for this all-white Democrat hobbyhorse project has collapsed:

A recent national poll released by Emerson College indicates that black Americans, a key constituency of the Democrat Party, narrowly opposes Trump's impeachment. The poll found that 38 percent of black voters are opposed, while 37 percent are in favor, with 25 percent unsure. Hispanic voters, meanwhile, were only narrowly in favor of impeachment, 48 percent to 41 percent, with 11 percent unsure. The Emerson poll also found 48 percent of white voters nationally were opposed to impeaching Trump, while 44 percent were supportive. The results are starkly different from those recorded nationally by Emerson in October. At the time, 58 percent of black voters were in favor of impeaching Trump compared to only 27 percent against and 15 percent unsure. Likewise, 73 percent of Hispanics favored the president's impeachment in October, while 24 percent were opposed and only 3 percent. Overall, between the two surveys, support for impeaching Trump dropped 20 percent among black voters and 25 percent with Hispanics.

This makes perfect sense. Black and Hispanic voters have been courted assiduously by the Trump administration on things that really matter to them. President Trump has addressed the long-festering problems of the blue cities, such as disproportionate sentencings of petty criminals by solidly Democrat judges and prosecutors (I'm thinking of you, Kamala), and the dilapidated state of America's one-party blue cities, along with the high housing costs that have driven many black voters into the hinterlands, where they are then abused for their fossil fuel use simply to get to their jobs. Trump has stood up for charter schools, and cripes, just good schools, which Democrat blue cities in the sway of teacher unions absolutely refuse to deliver.

More positively, Trump has stood up for jobs. His effort to institute some kind of border has resulted in higher wages for those just trying to get a leg on the first rung of the economic ladder as lower-cost workers from abroad can no longer drive down wages, and better still, deregulation and tax cuts have improved the business climate, meaning jobs for all, including choices of jobs. Black unemployment has now hit a 50-year low, and comparable figures are out there for Hispanics.

Given a choice of blue-city sameness, along with jail-happy characters like Kamala Harris populating the Democratic presidential field as a supposed sop to black voters — and a guy who hands people actual jobs in numbers like they've never seen and extends mercy to over-punished black prisoners — whom would you want to vote for? Black and Hispanic voters are not stupid. Why would they want the ante-Trump status quo compared to the opportunities now seen with Trump at the helm? Two polls yesterday show that black approval for President Trump has soared to 34%, an unprecedented number for any Republican, and interesting because it coincides with black voter dislike of white Democrat candidates, such as blue-city mayor Pete Buttigieg. Only Joe Biden, with his links to President Obama, seems to escape this, and frankly, that remains to be seen.

Not surprisingly, the collapse of support for impeachment among blacks and Hispanics coincides with a trend we saw yesterday — the sharp rise in black support for President Trump, something that has to stun Democrats and must give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nightmares. It shows that the black voter dislike of Buttigieg is not at all about color; it's about blue-city same-olds, in stark contrast to Trump's helpfulness.

Now Democrats have put all their eggs in the impeachment basket, and not surprisingly, it's an all-white show, with black representatives generally shut out from the important parts. The power rests in an all-white cast of players such as Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Jerry Nadler, who represent prosperous and suburban areas. Rep. Maxine Waters is black, and vocally in favor of impeachment, too, but hardly a key player, mostly just mouth. Worse still, she represents a dilapidated blue-city part of Los Angeles while not living there, and she directs her appeals to white leftists who call her "Auntie Maxine." Her mileage isn't impressive. Her focused support for impeachment is actually a reminder to black voters that she's not doing anything for her district.

With impeachment the sole focus, everything else has gone by the wayside. No legislation is going to get passed; the only good things that happen are coming from President Trump. Democrats have effectively eclipsed themselves by ceding the ability to do good stuff to President Trump alone. And public support is evaporating broadly, with Pelosi acting worried and without a plan as impeachment extends to eternity now (she said there was no longer a deadline) and voter support, including the critical-to-Democrats black support peeling off. Democrats can't win if they don't have black support and right now, a majority of black voters and a huge number of Hispanic voters have dropped support from the Democrats' only issue.

It's the stuff of nightmares for Democrats. Any wonder a top Democratic strategist has just come out and begged Democrats to scrap the whole thing? That's how bad it's got. Black and Hispanic voters aren't stupid like these Trump-obsessed Democrats. They're pretty much like the rest of us.

Image credit: PBS via shareable YouTube, screen shot.