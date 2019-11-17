Another thought about that fellow 'Che' on the T-shirt

Over time, I've read as much as I can about the myth or the legend of Che Guevara, the face you see at so many leftist rallies. I found this one rather interesting: "Che's Secret Diary" by Cynthia Grenier from 2002.

It turns out that Che had a bit of a "diversity" problem, as we would call that today:

Mike Tyson's mighty rib cage boasts a sizeable tattoo of the late Ernesto "Che" Guevara, a testament to Guevara's status as the marker of subversive cool. It's a safe bet that Tyson hasn't read The African Dream, Guevara's recently released "diaries of the revolutionary war in the Congo." Indeed, Che's comments on his African brothers might just send Iron Mike to the nearest laser specialist.

Yes, Tyson and many others would be surprised about how the real Che felt about blacks everywhere.

Of course, this is not a shock to those of us who knew the real Che. I don't mean to break your leftist heart, but Che was not at all like the figure we've seen idolized in movies or rallies.

Yes, it's true that a younger Che took a motorcycle trip through the continent. So what? At the end of the day, Che was a killer, no matter how much leftist movie-makers want to present him as some romantic figure out to change the world!

Furthermore, Che's ideas failed miserably in Cuba. His revolution was a disaster in Bolivia, in large part because he could not communicate with the natives he came to save.

The myth of Che succeeds only in the minds of the corrupt Left and the many idiots who wear his T-shirts thinking he is Jim Morrison of The Doors or some guy who played drums for a 1960s hippie rock band.

Che met justice, and that's the good news of the day.

