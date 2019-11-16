The silly sanctification of Marie Yovanovitch

Until a month or so ago, virtually no one outside of the seven circles of hell that is the State Department had heard of Marie Yovanovitch. Even the intrepid John Solomon had not heard of her until March of this year. He had interviewed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko who told him that Yovanovitch gave him a "do not prosecute" list the first time he met with her. He was angered by her list which he justifiably saw it as interference in Ukraine's government. He felt she was meddling in their anti-corruption investigations by telling him who should not be investigated. We now know that Hunter Biden and Burisma were on that list. The State Department denies this, of course, but given the other information John Solomon has unearthed, it rings true. Lutsenko had been promised $4 million to be given by the U.S. embassy to his office to go toward anti-corruption efforts but the money was never delivered. At the same time, former Rep. Pete Sessions had written to the House Rules Committee claiming he had proof of Yovanovitch's "disdain for the Trump administration." So whatever and whoever Ms. Yovanovitch is, she is not what she pretends to be. Larry C. Johnson calls her type of foreign service officer, as a group, a "pomposity." They believe without a shred of doubt that they are smarter than those outside their elevated realm. Isn't that exactly how William Taylor and George Kent came across as well? All three of them certainly believe they are superior in every way to President Trump, and that it is they who should be conducting foreign policy, not the president who was elected by the American people.

John Solomon has been doing some great reporting on all this, so much so that now he is a target of a smear campaign by the left. That's what the left does: They are not interested in facts if they run counter to their preconceived narrative. In this case, what Solomon has uncovered with regard to Ukraine is catastrophic to all of their invented scenarios meant to destroy the Trump presidency. For example, the Bidens are neck-deep in the corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. So are quite a few other children of the swamp. It was crucial to all those getting rich one way or another that Hillary Clinton win the 2016 election so as not to interrupt their cash flow. So they began early on to solicit dirt on Trump and Manafort in the spring of 2016.

Around the same time, Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. wrote an op-ed criticizing Trump, a Geneva Convention no-no. That is right about the time Marie Yovanovitch arrived in Ukraine as ambassador. It is a safe bet that she was thoroughly at ease in the club of Ukraine anti-Trumpers. That troubled country very likely was ground zero for the phony dossier on Trump and everything that followed. The Mueller investigation and this Ukraine nonsense was and remains an attempted cover-up. And as cover-ups go, this one has gone very badly for the cover-uppers. Brennan, Clapper, Comey et. al. were bad enough. The current crop of wannabe-impeachers are like the Three Stooges. Schiff has bungled his bit of Intel committee tyranny so badly, he's recruiting Trump voters by the thousands. Like the FSOs and the Comey crowd, Schiff thinks he is smarter than the American public, that we are easily fooled, but in fact, the American public is much smarter than these swamp-dwellers. They are a hell of a lot smarter than Schiff. He has made an utter fool of himself these past weeks. Letting him chair the Intel committee was the biggest mistake of Pelosi's career.

Schiff called Yovanovitch to testify in public for show. He hoped she would cry as she had in the secret deposition. She contributed nothing; she was long gone before Trump's phone conversation with President Zelensky, the alleged reason for this inquiry, so she has no knowledge of it beyond gossip. What she had to say was all about her hurt feelings at being recalled. Obama, when he became President fired every single ambassador that had been hired by Bush. Yovanovitch was very skilled at being vague and non-committal. The Democrats on the committee waxed rhapsodic about her service to her country, yada, yada, yada. She is their saint of the week in the religion of leftism. They likely know absolutely nothing about her or how she has conducted herself for thirty years as an FSO but they testified to her brilliance and devotion nonetheless.

Meanwhile Schiff acted like the megalomaniac he surely is, cutting off Republicans, banging his gavel with some sort of repressed, bug-eyed, frozen-face glee. That no Democrat attempts to stop his unconstitutional denial of due process reflects very badly on their party. "The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis." (Dante) Yovanovitch is no saint. She is exactly what Larry C. Johnson's article on what so many, not all, foreign service officers become: pompous, and vicious if challenged within their own ranks. This is the woman Schiff thought would help bring down a president. The entire enterprise is a sad commentary on the Democrat party. They have no agenda for the nation beyond impeachment and it has become a farce.

America may not be perfect but it comes the closest to perfection thanks to the brilliance of our Founders' vision. It is the most free, the least racist. Americans have choices the citizens of few if any other nations do. But "The more perfect a thing is, the more susceptible to good and bad treatment it is." (Dante again) The Democrats, since the moment Trump won the 2016 election, have treated their country very, very badly. They have demonstrated for all to see that they value their personal power and their corrupted ideology over the well-being of the greatest nation on earth.