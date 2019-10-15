Trump-hating NBA millionaire LeBron James stands up for China

I guess this is getting to be a pattern now: If you've made your pile and you've made a lot of it from China, to heck with the Hong Kongers and their protests for freedom. You'll be sticking up for their oppressor, communist red China, home of sweatshops, intellectual property theft, attacks on Southeast Asia, the laogai, the enslavement of the Uighurs, the social credit system, Venezuela's money, the supposedly lightened one-child policy, and Mao's many murder revolutions.

Because for such lefties, the only thing that matters is money.

We saw it with billionaire tycoon Michael Bloomberg. Now we are seeing it with NBA big LeBron James, a millionaire athlete who was last seen in the non-sports news calling President Trump 'a bum.'

Asked if a fellow basketball star, Daryl Morey, who set off a firestorm by tweeting support for the Hong Kongers ought to be punished, the famous social justice warrior went into hypocrite mode, sticking up for the ChiComs. According to Fox News:

“I’m not here to judge how the league handled the situation," the perennial All-Star told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. "I just think that, when you’re misinformed or you’re not educated about something – and I’m just talking about the tweet itself – you never know the ramifications that can happen. We all see what that did, not only did for our league but for all of us in America, for people in China as well. Sometimes you have to think through the things that you say that may cause harm not only for yourself but for the majority of people. I think that’s just a prime example of that.”

Yes, LeBron, we most certainly did "all see what that did" and it sure as heck didn't make the NBA, in bed with Red China to the tune of a billion bucks, look good.

There also was this, with an appropriate comment from Fox commentator Laura Ingraham:

“I’m President Xi, and I approved this message:” LeBron’s warning to anyone who steps out of of bounds. https://t.co/QJwtJucPx3 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 15, 2019

He tossed the Hong Kongers under the bus. The only thing he was standing up for was the selling of his shoes in China's mass market, calling that more important than having a free market to sell them in at all. When he spoke of 'harm,' he meant harm to his bankbook and too bad about the teenagers being beaten to death by Chicom goons for the thought-crime of calling for freedom. And to hear a pig-stupid basketball player lecture another player about 'ignorance' is beyond rich. James exudes ignorance about anything beyond basketball like no one's business.

None of that was enough to shut him up, however, After getting panned for his first remarks, he kept digging:

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Confusion? No, we heard him loud and clear. So then he dug even further:

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Hear that? My basketball shoes sales.

And this clown claims to stand for social justice, which is why he's so loud about hating on Trump. He's the latest in a long line of leftist millionaire hypocrites, who are quick to yell about Trump, do whatever their Chicom patrons say, and then retreat, Tom and Daisy Buchanan-like, into their money.

Darn right they should be called out, at least, in James's case, until he can get rid of some of his ignorance. Better still, he should be shunned, with everyone save the Chicoms skipping his basketball games. Let him jump around and play for them since, well, he already does.