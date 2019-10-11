The NBA is in disgrace

The NBA is now the "we don't talk politics" league. Yes, the same league that refused to shut down players falsely accusing a Ferguson police officer of shooting a harmless young black man is now refusing to say anything “political.”

Yesterday, we learned that some agents are telling their clients to say nothing, as we see in this report:

NBA players have been unusually quiet on China since the nation started severing ties with the league. That may stem from the private advice they are getting from sports agents to tread lightly -- or avoid discussing it entirely -- if they are asked about the uproar over Hong Kong. “What I told my guys is, ‘Don’t even talk about it,’” said one sports agent, who asked not to be identified because of the politically sensitive nature of the issue. “I think it’s a fine line, and when you’re walking that fine line, it’s best to not even play around with it.”

Walk a fine line?

Why won't they say anything against China? Because China won't tolerate dissent. It fights back by shutting down TV broadcasts and hurting the players' pocketbooks.

Attack Trump? Nothing happens because they are free to criticize without consequences.

Attack China? Your retirement plan takes a hit!

Where is outspoken Coach Steve Kerr when we really need him?

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.