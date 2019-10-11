Sifting through the press's last shreds of integrity

Members of the press often hide behind a façade of objectivity when knowing fully that the subjects about whom they report deserve to be excoriated or denounced for clear wrongdoing.

The press pretends to stick to facts, while often ignoring true facts and inventing false facts.

The press takes sides, while pretending not to do so, supporting official corruption.

The press often refuses to investigate reports made of egregious wrongdoing, either out of an agenda of supporting those who are corrupt or otherwise for other illegitimate reasons.

Objectivity is necessary when different points of view affect how facts may be understood. There are legitimate differences of opinion on various topics. But when certain activities are clearly wrong, the press often looks the other way, refusing to stand on the side of right. Reporters skew reality in support of agendas that work against the obvious right. They do so often for nothing more than a paycheck, for which the term "presstitutes" was aptly coined for them.

They are protected by certain laws that have lost any usefulness they might once have had. They freely get away with libel, besmirching the character of those who do not deserve to be defamed. They do so with immunity. They are shameless, unreliable, reprehensible reprobates, and a true shame on any nation.

There are exceptions, whom we honor and value. But they are in the minority.