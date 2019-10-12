No fool like an old fool: Hanoi Jane Fonda makes another comeback

Does anyone need this? Eighty-one year old Jane Fonda, whose claim to fame is hopping up on and bouncing around a communist North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun engaged in downing American fighters as her way of protesting the Vietnam War nearly 50 years ago, has now taken to getting herself arrested at global warming protests in Washington. She's says she's actually moved to the city for four months for such a mission, undoubtedly leaving a helluva jet carbon compound trail behind her.

Remember Jane?

Hanoi Jane is back. You bring back issues and problems similar to those in the 60s & 70s, Jane Fonda pops back in to help you fixed them. She wont take your crap no matter who you are or when you are. Welcome Back. pic.twitter.com/FT1mGuJF2y — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) October 11, 2019

She's calculated her stunt well, wearing a vivid red trenchcoat for her arrest shots -- here's a screen grab from a MoveOn.org operative posted to Twitter:

And obviously, she's happy to be using up lots of police resources as they are forced to scoop people like her up and off to processing (we know she won't spend time in the can, that's not what this is about), while real crime in the city flourishes. That's undoubtedly a bonus for a dyed-in-the-red-wool leftist like Fonda, who, despite all the country has given her, still has a problem with America.

But it gets worse. She's drawing scads of adoring news coverage, from the bigs, such as the New York Times and the Washington Post - complete with flattering and serious photos, (not the cheesecake ones, of which there are plenty), and a total whitewash of her record in enslaving Vietnam to get back at America.

She's making some doozy leftist hate-America statements now, too. According to the Times:

Ms. Fonda vowed to return to the Capitol, saying that she was moving to Washington for the next four months out of a sense of urgency and moral outrage. “The same toxic ideology that took this land from people who already lived here, that kidnapped people from Africa, turning them into slaves to work that stolen land, justified it by saying that those kidnapped and displaced people were not human beings, cut down the forests and exhausted the natural world just as it did the people — this foundational ideology is the same one that has brought us the human-driven climate change that we’re facing today,” she said.

Which kind of signals she wasn't all that sorry about the harm she did to American troops in Vietnam, the way she claimed in her apologies a couple decades ago when her box office sales were tanking. America's the bad guy again, wicked from its origins, and she's back in the anti-aircraft gun saddle.

Now, Jane's an old lady, and has an impressive string of awards as an actress, something that might just have something to do with her coziness with Harvey Weinstein, something that might have something to do with her talent. She's known to be suggestible and weak, which is what many vets decided was the grounds on which they would forgive her.

But now everything old with her is new again. She hasn't grown up. She hasn't changed a bit. Still ragging on America as the bad guy and still sucking up to the cameras to get attention, now she's found a cause she can care about, one she never did in the past, but somehow does now, global warming with all the Greta Thunberg hoopla, which she obviously now wants a piece of.

Most old people have one thing going for them that others don't -- a sense of dignity. If they have a distinguished record, they may want to preserve that to be remembered for that. Not Hanoi Jane. Not only has she refused to grow up, she's trying to relive her glory days, living in the past, and making sure that's all she's remembered for. She's going the no fool like an old fool route, into the leftist sunset.

Images credit: Twitter screen shots