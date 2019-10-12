Julian Castro late to the party, claiming he wants to help gays

There's a reason far-left Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro is down in the low single digits in the polls, and not all of them are related to his dishonesty, contempt civil liberties or his support for doxxing his own donors.

Actually, he's also kind of slow.

He's late to the party on this one, trying to draw leftist voters with an old-hat campaign pander as if he were the first to think of it:

.@JulianCastro: "As president, I would make sure... that we appoint people including members of the LGBTQ community to the Cabinet, to the White House staff, and other positions in the administration." pic.twitter.com/DOrH0NgCQ9 — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2019

Bzzt. Sorry, bozo: Trump got there first. President Trump has appointed many distinguished gay people to top positions in his administration, the most famous of which is our very popular (here, at least) U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

But he's done a hell of a lot more than play affirmative-action slot games with just faces. Trump's enacted a muscular U.S. policy on global human rights for gay people, who are horrifically persecuted in benighted regimes such as Iran and Saudi Arabia.

And according to gay Log Cabin Republicans, who gladly support him, he was pro-gay marriage and gay friendly well before the Democrats ever were. Writing in the Federalist, Joshua Herr notes:

Trump openly supported LGBT equality before any of Stonewall’s endorsees did. In 1999, while Democrats defended DADT [Don't ask, don't tell], Trump opined that gays and lesbians serving openly was “not something that would disturb me.” In 2000, Trump proposed an amendment of civil rights law to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, which would have rendered moot the employment discrimination case currently before the Supreme Court.

He not only supports gay people in legitimate matters of human rights and equality, he also has a lot of conversations with Tim Cook, the happens-to-be-gay CEO of Apple, and Peter Thiel, the gay co-founder of companies such as PayPal.

Most important, he's drawn many gay supporters, quite unlike most Republicans. Here's one:

As a gay man, I think it's insane that Beto wants to eliminate churches that don't do gay weddings. Don't make people do stuff they don't believe in! That's freedom! That's America! If you aren't free to follow your beliefs you aren't free at all. — David (The Gay Republican) (@GayRepublicSwag) October 11, 2019

Another even more famous one, Brandon Straka, is the leader of the #walkaway movement, bringing Trump thousands of new supporters by leaving the Democrats.

Compared to that record, Castro's promises are cheap and tawdry. Been there, done that. Castro is johnny come lately and it's getting pathetic.

Image credit: CNN Twitter screen shot