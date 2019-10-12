Liberals fear for Poland's democracy if Poles don't vote gay enough Sunday

The AP is breathless over the upcoming Sunday elections in Poland, casting the event as "a choice between democracy and authoritarianism." Authors Vanessa Gera and Monika Scislowska evince their terror of the popular Law and Justice Party through reporting on nebulous "concerns about democracy." "Critics," they write, "fear Poland's illiberal turn could become irreversible if the party wins another four-year term."

The ruling party, garnering 40% approval in a recent poll, "has asserted so much control over the judicial system that the European Union has declared the rule of law at risk," the authors lament. Poland has refused to take in refugees on the European Union's schedule. It's shot through with anti-Semitism for passing a law making it "a crime to accuse the Polish nation of complicity in the Holocaust." It's really a terrifying situation — an entire nation reduced to a "no-go zone."

But the AP's above list of horrors is only superficially what this is all about. The tell is hard to miss, considering it's the article's lead sentence: "Poland's ruling conservative party has targeted gays as a campaign tactic."

The point is that a country must be "illiberal" and "authoritarian," must be putting "the rule of law at risk," if its people refuse to soak themselves and their institutions in the rainbow flag. Gera and Scislowska wring their hands over Law and Justice's "defense of the traditional family," calling this party plank "a sign of the deep divide in Polish society."

When defense of the traditional family is the bugbear, you know you're deep in liberal psychosis territory. Poland's not keen on the perverse liberal wish list, and the world's great transformers can't stand it.

Those who haven't drunk the Kool-Aid can't exactly blame Poland. Sweden opened its doors to hordes of invading Muslim "refugees," and now it's suppressing unprecedented rapes and mayhem. Here in the USA, sex offenders dressed garishly as caricatures of women are self-admittedly "grooming" impressionable children into a destructive lifestyle in public libraries...and rolling around on the floor with them. And while Poland pays its young families $125 a month for each child they bring into the world, we in the liberal, enlightened, democratic USA pay the government half a billion dollars every year to murder children instead. The United Kingdom loves abortion so much that it's planning to impose child-killing on vulnerable, government-less Northern Ireland, with no input from the Northern Irish people. There's "democracy" for you.

After the falls of Ireland and Malta, Poland is one of the last remaining Catholic nations sticking to its guns (only metaphorically, I hasten to add, to preserve the AP's heart rate). The Law and Justice Party's polling success — and what other, better indicator could there be in a democratic system? — indicates that the majority of Poles don't want a Poland more under the thumb of the European Union, don't want a Poland more enamored of sodomy, don't want a Poland where the Independent Liberated Woman has her children dismembered before they're born because kids put a crimp in her Independent Liberated Lifestyle.

In short, libertines like the AP's staff tout democracy when everyone's voting for gay, gay, gay. But if the Polish people vote for not gay, not E.U., not Muslim invasion, that's a return to the bad old Soviet-run past. But then the Soviets loved homosexuality and abortion, so one wonders where that leaves the Associated Press.

If democracy is going to be one's civic object of worship, one has to leave it to the people to make decisions in their elections. Otherwise, your average liberal journalist's hand-wringing over Poland's "illiberal" turn starts to look like insincere concern-trolling.

In the meantime, good luck to the Poles, and may they have many children.