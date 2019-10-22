Laws against seditious conspiracy have real legal teeth

News flash for all Deep State conspirators: we have a lawfully elected President who is at the top of the Executive Branch of US Government. As such, President Trump represents one third of our constitutionally empowered leadership and is “the US Government.”

That reality has proven to be an issue for a lot of Deep State players inside the US Government, who from day one of his election or even earlier could not accept the will of their fellow citizens. Sadly, rather than focusing on changing administrations in our four-year cycle of peaceful revolution at the ballot box, many have engaged in violating the law through a conspiracy to remove President Trump. They have been using all their power for ill as US Government employees at the Department of Justice and FBI, and aided and abetted by senior members of the Intelligence Community and State and Defense.

Fortunately for America and most unfortunately for some conspirators, some not yet charged, and all bad actors who thought they are getting away with criminal behavior, there is a statute in the US Code that allows reach-back to undo corrupt “plea bargains” or the previous “waking” of individuals with minor offensives who did commit a crime but for whatever flimsy reason were not fully prosecuted.

It is called Seditious Conspiracy and found in US Code 2384:

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

In a very practical sense, if proven corrupt, leaders of DOJ and FBI conspired to use the subterfuge of a legal maneuver to mitigate down significant corrupt behavior by others in their conspiracy prosecutors may use Seditious conspiracy to allow the “plea bargains” of some or “taking a pass” for others to be readdressed.

With the coming AG Barr- and US Attorney Durham-initiated legal tsunami ready to wash in against all that were part of this historic silent coup, it would now be possible to bring additional charges against those bad actors that previously thought they were beyond real criminal penalties because the fix was in.

It is about to get very interesting, and as an original member of Trump Nation, it will be interesting to see how many very cleaver but morally and legally blind individuals who betrayed their oath of office are brought to justice.

In one very specific case of an unexplained “plea bargain” captures how it all worked by conspirators shielding conspirators. Having James Clapper, a man who lied to Congress, asking a federal judge to go easy on a person apparently leaking and lying that he worked directly with throughout his career, is a heaping helping of irony.

Three current or former leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee are urging that one of the panel’s former aides escape prison time for lying amid an investigation into leaks related to the ongoing probe of the Trump campaign and possible collusion with Russia. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and former Chairman Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) are encouraging a federal judge not to put the committee’s former security director, James Wolfe, behind bars for a series of false statements he admitted giving to the FBI during the leak investigation. In addition to the message from the senators, Wolfe received letters of support from other high-profile individuals who interacted with him during his decades at the intelligence panel, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. In a handwritten letter to the judge, Clapper praised Wolfe and recommended he face “minimal confinement.” Wolfe “was very conscientious about protecting classified information and the physical security of the [intelligence committee] hearing rooms and environs. I found him to be honest, forthright, ethical and helpful,” the former DNI wrote.

Photo credit: Tony Webster