Chick-Fil-A expelled from England

LGBT thugs promised they would try to stop Chick-fil-A from expanding into Europe. So when the Georgia-based chicken restaurant opened its first location in Reading, England, protesters went all-out in an effort to drive it out of business. Oracle Management, the company that rented mall space to Chick-fil-A, recently did "a Republican" and caved to pressure, telling Reading Pride that the American fast food outlet whose founders have the temerity to believe in marriage would get the "cluck out" of formerly Jolly Olde England within six months.

Tellingly, even though Oracle had already chickened out as of Friday, LGBT goons proceeded to stage a protest on Saturday. Stephen Ireland, communications coordinator for "UK Pride," said of Chick-fil-A during the protest: "We don't want you in our country because we don't agree with the policies and the procedures that you have in place as an organization. You're not welcome in the U.K."

Translation: "This town ain't big enough for the both of us, because we are inclusive and tolerant and aren't going to put up with your beliefs. So get out of town by midnight, if'n you know what's good for you and your families!"

The Left is no longer content with soft tyranny. Its tactics are metastasizing, becoming ever more vulgar, aggressive, violent. Whether taking people's "MAGA" hats and lighting them on fire or urinating on them as in Minneapolis; chasing Trump officials and supporters out of restaurants and public places in cities across the country; or threatening them with bodily harm or incarceration as Hollywood types, "entertainers," and progressive politicians have done, progressives are proving that they are intolerant, close-minded, bigoted, and fond of fascist propaganda and tactics.

Progressives believe they will win the day, because regular folks have allowed progressives to think that by their good manners and timidity. It would be nice if I could say they shouldn't count their chickens before they are hatched, but that wouldn't be honest. A contest between a distinct but vicious minority and a large but chicken-hearted majority is no contest at all. The minority will win every time — as Reading Pride has amply demonstrated.

Image credit: Tony Webster, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0