Every day we see more evidence that most media outlets are essentially propaganda tools for Democrats

Almost all of the supposedly fact-based news media either trying to intentionally destroy Trump with their stories and or bury and downplay stories they don’t want the public to see. Here are just a few examples from the past several days:

An actual whistleblower, with firsthand knowledge and tapes, came out and showed that CNN is essentially a propaganda network out to destroy Trump instead of reporting factual news.

In a normal and competitive business environment, other media outlets would seek to destroy CNN for being a fraud, but they can’t because most have the same agenda.

Project Veritas’ alleged CNN whistleblower claims network is ‘pumping out propaganda' Undercover recordings made by an alleged “whistleblower” capture CNN employees casually confirming the network's anti-Trump bias and show company president Jeff Zucker telling top news executives to focus solely on impeachment even at the expense of other important news

It was clear, early on, that it was the Obama Administration, the DNC and Hillary campaign that colluded with foreign nationals to destroy Trump in the 2016 election. So, how else can anyone explain the relentless fraudulent reporting by the media for years seeking to destroy Trump with the false story than them just being propogandists for Democrats?

How can the media explain the almost universal attacks on then-Judge Kavanaugh, with no evidence, if it isn’t purely reporting based on an agenda to destroy Trump and help Democrats?

A big story got some coverage that NBC buried stories of sexual abuse by Weinstein and Lauer.

A bigger story would be that for decades most of the media intentionally buried, or virtually ignored all the women the Clintons physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy if they got in their way as they quested for power.

The media also buried the Epstein story for almost a decade until after Hillary lost.

The #MeToo movement is essentially as fake as most of the news because the entertainers, journalists and other Democrats never gave a damn about all the women the Clintons abused as they sought to put the Clintons back in the White House. How many women and young girls have been abused by the Clintons, Weinstein and Epstein because the media and other Democrats didn’t care about the women? They only cared about power and the agenda.

Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill Depicts a Network of Powerful Men Conspiring to Silence Women When Ronan Farrow’s bosses at NBC told him to stop reporting on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long pattern of sexual abuse, he turned to some of NBC’s most powerful journalists for advice: Tom Brokaw and Matt Lauer. It was only after Farrow left NBC and won a Pulitzer Prize for the story on Weinstein he eventually took to the New Yorkerthat he found out his subject had pressured executives at NBC to pull the story, even enlisting a friend at the National Enquirer to head an investigation into the sexual improprieties of Lauer for leverage.

The Obama Administration, journalists and other Democrats claim they care about corruption, but they show continuously that they don’t. They didn’t care as the Clintons and Bidens greatly abused their power to enrich their families.

Instead of being concerned about the Bidens’ obvious corruption, they claim that Trump is falsely accusing them and demanding Trump’s impeachment for even asking for help in investigating them..

If Anderson Cooper and other journalists don’t recognize that all the foreign kickbacks to the Bidens and Clintons are corrupt, they either don’t have a brain or don’t care.

Diplomat told House committees that he flagged Hunter Biden's Ukraine work in 2015 A top U.S. diplomat told the House committees investigating President Trump's dealings with Ukraine Tuesday that he raised concerns about Hunter Biden's board position at a Ukrainian gas company in 2015, but was brushed off by an aide to former Vice President Joe Biden

The media and other Democrats claim they care about foreign interference in elections, but they really don’t care that Ukraine sought to elect Hillary and destroy Trump in 2016 and seek to impeach Trump for wanting an investigation.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.

Adam Schiff continuously lied about Russian collusion and now we know that he tried to get Kurt Volker to change his testimony in his efforts to destroy and impeach Trump.

If we had an honest media, they would not treat known liars Schiff, Clapper, Brennan, Holder as reliable and honest contributors, but as long as they are trashing Trump they have the same agenda and are glad to mislead the public with lies.

Schiff pushed Volker to say Ukraine felt pressure from Trump In a secret interview, Rep. Adam Schiff, leader of the House Democratic effort to impeach President Trump, pressed former United States special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker to testify that Ukrainian officials felt pressured to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter as a result of Trump withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine. When Volker repeatedly declined to agree to Schiff's characterization of events, Schiff said, "Ambassador, you're making this much more complicated than it has to be."

It should be a big story, one that a curious media would want to investigate, that the former Ambassador to Ukraine appears to have spied on conservative journalists, but every story we get on her is how wonderful she was, and that Trump should be impeached for firing her.

Judicial Watch Believes The State Dept Spied On Conservative Journalists And Trump Allies Government watchdog group Judicial Watch last week filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the State Department. The group believes prominent conservative journalists, public figures and those with ties to President Donald Trump were being monitored by the State Department in Ukraine under the direction of ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was appointed to her post by President Barack Obama. "Judicial Watch has obtained information indicating Yovanovitch may have violated laws and government regulations by ordering subordinates to target certain U.S. persons using State Department resources," the watchdog group said in a press release. "Yovanovitch reportedly ordered monitoring keyed to the following search terms: Biden, Giuliani, Soros and Yovanovitch.

Almost ten years after Hillary started willfully violating the nation’,s security laws we get the story about how extensive the legal violations were. Yet, somehow this story is hardly worth mentioning because, after all, Hillary was the smartest and most qualified person to run.

It is becoming clearer every day how corrupt Hillary was and how nuts she is as she goes after the Russian “assets” Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein. It appears she still doesn’t understand that she lost, and she must not remember that it was she and the DNC that worked with foreign nationals to create the fake dossier to destroy Trump.

I would think media outlets would stop having the corrupt delusional Hillary on, but they keep trotting her out.

State Department Concludes Clinton Email Review, Says It Found Nearly 600 Security Violations State Department investigators probing Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state discovered nearly 600 security incidents that violated agency policy, according to a report the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained. The investigation, conducted by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, found 38 individuals were culpable for 91 security violations. Another 497 violations were found, but no individuals were found culpable in those incidents.

When Obama pulled out of Iraq, we did not see the House vote to condemn the move and say he abandoned the Kurds. We did not see the news media claim that Obama allowed ethnic cleansing. Nope, mostly they supported the move.

A big story that everyone properly reported is that two women had a spacewalk. I wonder why the story didn’t say how the astronauts were destroying the Earth and causing climate change because they used fossil fuels to conduct the mission?

I believe every journalists and Democrat, especially those Democrats running for president, should explain to young girls that they will no longer be allowed to become pilots and astronauts because fossil fuels will no longer be allowed.

Here is a hint to journalists: The dictators are the ones who want to consolidate the money and power in the wealthy DC area, not the president who is seeking to give the power, purse and freedom back to the people as fast as he can.

