Joe Biden pontificates against getting rich in public office

About an hour before President Trump decided to scrap the whole G-7 Summit in Doral, Florida, Joe Biden, always a little slow on the uptake compared to the raging buzz-hive of angry lefties, tweeted this doozy:

Hosting the G7 at Trump’s hotel? A president should never be able to use the office for personal gain. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2019

He might have checked his facts before he posted, but he was late to the party:

Turns out President Trump had no plans to make any money on the setup:

Trump made it clear as he halted the plan, for nothing better than to shut the liars up:

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

.....its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump actually wanted to send a message to the globalists about who they were dealing with, leveraging his own record as a successful entrepreneur to America's advantage, as Thomas Lifson noted very well here.

Biden, who has zero achievements outside politics wouldn't understand about that, or, well, maybe he would, and for that, wouldn't want the U.S. to have any advantage. For Democrats, the weaker America is, the better.

But there's something very rich about Biden's Pecksniffian tweet, given that he's a longtime Democratic pol who very visibly grew rich in public office.

That's what his tweet reminded everyone of.

He knows all the games for padding the old bankbook, and the fact that his ne'er-do-well son Hunter, who'd just been booted from the Navy for snorting cocaine after getting an unusual waiver to enter the service after past use, took no-show jobs from both Ukrainian and Chinese entities, making millions in what was a classic disguised bribery setup. In Ukraine alone, Hunter Biden drew at least $60,000-a-month in payouts as a 'ceremonial' board member in what the corruption-plagued Ukrainian company, Burisma, later said was 'protection' against corruption inquiries.

Now Biden's saying Trump is enriching himself in public office? This is pure projection, projection of the worst sort, given that Trump takes no salary, offered to host the Doral summit free of charge for the benefit of the U.S. government and American taxpayers, and has lost substantial money as CEO of the companies he actually built while not in public office.

Biden stands exposed as a rank hypocrite for this one. His pious tweet stood as a reminder to everyone about 'who he is.' One can only hope it draws attention to how he got so very rich himself as a result of his long stretch in public office.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0