It was the Washington Post, not the Babylon Bee

Over the last few months, I've come to love those Babylon Bee stories such as "Multiple Sources Accuse Donald Duck Of Walking Onto Movie Sets Without Any Pants".

In other words, please forgive me if I thought that the obituary about an "austere religious scholar" killed in the Middle East was another Babylon Bee job.

Who else but someone doing satire would write such a thing? After all, we are talking about a leader who would execute most Western liberals for supporting homosexuality or transgenders.

So what happened at the Washington Post?

Maybe the real staff was watching the Nationals vs Astros game and let door open for some comedians to embarass the paper.

They did amend the obituary title later to "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48" and saved whatever credibility they have left.

Maybe this is another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In other words, it was a Trump decision and therefore must be criticized. It was a Trump success story and must be minimized.

I recall the night that President Obama announced the killing of Osama Bin Laden. My reaction was not political but rather felt good that the criminal had met justice.

Let's keep in mind that the guys flying these helicopters and performing these missions are volunteers who took an oath to the country. They are not flying for Trump or Obama but rather following orders and protecting us back here.

Shame on the people at the Washington Post. Cheers for the troops who killed this monster!

