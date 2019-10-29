How Canadian provinces could get out from under Trudeau

After Justin Trudeau's re-election a lot of Albertans and Saskatchewanites want their provinces to leave Canada but aren't sure what their options are if they do. President Trump should offer them membership in a new entity, the Commonwealth of English-Speaking Nations. Australia and New Zealand might join them if the Commonwealth proves successful.

The prime elements of the CESN are free trade and free travel. Citizens of Alberta and Saskatchewan would have the same freedom of travel, and freedom to trade, as any resident of any American state. Travel is one thing. Immigration is another. The former Canadians would have no right to become American citizens and permanently reside here. And vice versa with Americans going north.

Alberta and Saskatchewan would be free and independent states, with full traditional sovereignty, with their own taxing power and spending power. On national security, there are no disputes between them and the USA. They would be asked to contribute to the American military in one way or another.

That would all be subject to the negotiations between the three founding members of the CESN. They would want some form of monetary union and would naturally adopt the American dollar as their currency.

Maybe a commonwealth as described above is not the answer. Some other form of association might be preferred. But the point is that the relationship between an independent Alberta and Saskatchewan and the United States can be something less than statehood but something more than a normal relationship between nations.

There's something in a Canadian that doesn't want to be an American. But they don't need to go that far. To an independent Alberta and Saskatchewan, a lot of options are on the table.

It's a deal President Trump would love to make.

Fritz Pettyjohn has never met a Canadian who wanted to be an American.