Hillary sounds the alarm

We now have a clearer grasp of where the Democrats stand as regards accusations of scandal among their own. They won’t talk about Hillary’s emails (that was Bernie in 2016). They won’t talk about Joe and Hunter cashing massive checks from Ukraine (that was everybody the past couple weeks), but they will talk about Tulsi Gabbard chasing moose and squirrel.

It’s quite a commentary on the state of the Democrats when the two kookiest old girls are the only sensible candidates.

But it still doesn’t explain why Comrade Hillary, she of the scarcely modified Mao jackets, the penchant for total surveillance, and the under-the-table deals with Russia, Ukraine, and China, took on the Jack D. Ripper persona to tear into Tulsi and Jill Stein (as forgotten today as Cyndi Lauper) as agents of the Kremlin.

What Hillary has adapted, of course (though nobody’s willing to admit it) is the ancient persona of the demented red hunter of the early days of the Cold War. The irony is that this slander was deliberately developed by the Democrats themselves, for whom it proved extremely useful long after the Cold War ended. But until now, it was only used against Republicans.

Or was it?

In fact Joe McCarthy, who gave this meme its image and name, actually began as a New Deal Democrat. He only switched to the GOP after several years and for complicated political reasons. And it’s here that we get a glimmer of an explanation. The Dems hated McCarthy not simply because he was a red hunter (the greatest of these, after all, was Harry Truman, with his immensely successful Loyalty Program), but because he was a turncoat. He’d given up on the True Faith of the New Deal and sold out to the country-clubbers. So he deserved whatever he got.

And it’s the same thing with Gabbard and Stein. Tulsi is a traitor to the sisterhood after humiliating Kamala Harris in the debates. Harris was on her way to the top until Tulsi pointed out her savage and unfair prosecutorial strategies. Gabbard also is the sole holdout against impeachment fever, sensibly pointing out that Donald Trump was elected president and that it’s a mistake to try and undermine him. Sure, she’s working for Russians. Who else?

As for Stein, I’m sure that a day doesn’t go by without Hillary cursing her for getting in the way of her coronation. She’s probably persuaded herself that she’d have won if Stein hadn’t entered the race. Of course she’s working for the Russians.

All this simply shows how far down the chute the Democratic Party has gone. As for Hillary… well, I for one look forward to hearing her discourse upon our precious bodily fluids.