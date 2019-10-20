Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discovers the greatest generation -- and it's hers

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) continues to spit out preposterous and deeply untrue comments and opinions. She commits as many gaffes as Joe Biden, but she doesn’t realize or recognize it, even after the fact. Nor will the mainstream media report on her obvious misstatements as AOC is protected by virtue of being a woman womyn womxn of color, a Latinx!

Ocasio-Cortez recently averred that the Greatest Generation was is, well, her own: "I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they're actually willing to go to the streets. How about that? Like, previous generations have just assumed that government's got it. Let me tell you something, you are the government. Like, as a democracy, we the people, as a voter, you are the government too."

Like, let me tell you something, AOC: Like, I already knew that, in a democracy, people are part of the government, too. You probably haven’t heard of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, or perhaps even Lincoln, but it contains a line that reads in part: “That government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” (Granted, it would read and sound better if AOC had written and delivered it: “That, like, government of, like, the people, by, like, the people, like, for the people, shall not, like, perish from the earth, like). Moreover, young people have been taking to the streets, for better or worse, for centuries now. AOC may have heard of the race riots and Vietnam War protests of the ‘60s, but probably is utterly ignorant of the Boston Tea Party or Lexington and Concord. It is true, however, that many Millennials, at least those who aren’t still living in their mom's and dad’s basements, have taken to the streets. And left their hypodermic needles and fecal matter there. Their less “dynamic” predecessors just risked their lives fighting in wars to win independence and protect our freedoms. Oh, and they built the cities in which Millennials live, protest—and crap.

Most demonstrably do not take the time to read our history—or anyone else’s—and they sure as hell don’t understand it. And the fault is not all theirs. The crux of the problem is that no one is teaching them the true history of the nation and its founding, because they are too busy indoctrinating them, molding them into crazed social justice warriors who, as Ronald Reagan once noted, “know so many things that just aren’t so.”

I am continually saddened when I talk to these “profound” and supposedly “more informed” “dynamic” young people and it becomes clear they have no idea of the concept of natural law, the content of the Bill of Rights, the economic principles of Adam Smith, or that America banned the slave trade before Sweden, the Netherlands, Brazil, France and Spain. Most couldn’t name the 13 colonies (the U.S. was colonized by the British) or name four of the first ten presidents. Many claim to be fond of socialism, though they couldn’t point out Venezuela or North Korea on a map of the world. Worse yet, these “very brave” young people may well scurry to their “safe spaces” when confronted with ideas they dislike or facts they have no intention of acknowledging.

One Millennial, while being interviewed on a public beach, was asked who the United States got its independence from. He answered “Virginia.”

I will admit, in its own way, that is very “profound” indeed.

Image credit: White House archives, via Wikimedia, public domain