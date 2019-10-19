Hillary Clinton elevates Tulsi Gabbard to star status

Unless she has smoking gun evidence (from Fusion-GPS?) to back up her claim implying that Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset, Hillary Clinton must have gone insane, driven mad by her frustration at not being elected president. Representative Gabbard was right to thank her in her now classic tweet responding to the charges leveled by the former first lady and SecState in a podcast interview with her longtime toady David Plouffe, for she has taken the Hawaiian northward out the 2 percent polling range, and into status as a genuine alternative to the leftist madness that has taken over the Democrats.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

What could possibly explain Hillary’s bizarre charge, reeking as it does of Cold War paranoia? Will Hillary next claim to have a list of Russian assets burrowed deeply into the American political scene, not just Tulsi and Green Party candidate Jill Stein?

If I were Dr. Stein, I'd be going after a second try as a third party candidate.

Given the amount of money the Clinton Foundation slush fund reaped following approval of the sale of a quarter of US uranium reserves to a Russian-controlled entity, Uranium One, Hillary might be making this charge as a defensive measure, covering up her own status as a “Russian asset.”

I have plenty of reservations of Rep. Gabbard’s left wing policies, but Hillary has made her into a sympathetic figure, for Americans do not like bullying and this is what it looks like.

My guess is that Gabbard’s fundraising and poll numbers are both going to spike upward.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore